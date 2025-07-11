Hostman Launches Live Infrastructure Mapping Feature

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Oakland, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Hostman, a cloud platform built for developers and DevOps teams, has launched a new feature called Infrastructure Scheme. Now available to all users, the Infrastructure Scheme automatically generates a live, interactive map of the cloud infrastructure. The feature gives teams real-time visibility into their systems without the need for manual diagrams or third-party tools.







Teams have often used tools to map out their cloud architecture because there wasn't a better option. No major cloud provider offers a built-in, real-time infrastructure map, based on internal research.

With Hostman's Infrastructure Scheme, teams get a live, interactive view of their systems that stays up to date without any manual work or extra tools.

Internal feedback from Hostman users shows that many teams either skip infrastructure diagrams or build them once and rarely update them. As infrastructure grows and evolves, this leads to miscommunication, slower onboarding, and avoidable delays during deployment or reviews. The Infrastructure Scheme addresses this gap by providing a built-in, continuously updated view of the infrastructure that remains accessible at all times.

What the Map Shows

The Infrastructure Scheme is available by default within each Hostman project, with no additional setup, fees, or configuration required upon login. The map provides a real-time view of the deployed infrastructure-including cloud servers, databases, S3 buckets, load balancers, and Kubernetes clusters-as soon as these resources become active within a project. Each component is grouped by private network to reflect the infrastructure's organization.

Every item includes live details such as region, current status, technical specifications, alerts, and maintenance notices. Any element requiring attention is clearly indicated directly within the map interface.

To support collaboration, the map includes features such as commenting, custom blocks, zoom, fullscreen mode, and layout lock. Whether examining a large deployment or reviewing a specific service, the interface remains responsive and easy to navigate.

Each resource on the map can be selected to display real-time data. The map continuously reflects the current state of the infrastructure, offering significantly greater utility than manually maintained diagrams.

"Most teams had to rely on separate tools just to understand their infrastructure," said Emma Smith, CMO of Hostman. "There wasn't a built-in option, so diagrams were often created once and left behind. We wanted to change that and make visibility part of the platform itself."

Who It's For

Infrastructure Scheme is built for the people responsible for keeping systems running and scaling smoothly:



DevOps engineers who want a clear, always-accurate view of their services

Developers who need to see how components interact

Tech leads and CTOs who want a quick snapshot of the current setup Infrastructure managers who want fewer tools and less diagram maintenance

Whether used for architecture reviews prior to a release or to assist new team members in onboarding, the visual map supports team alignment and minimizes workflow friction.

"This saves hours each week," Emma Smith said. "It helps teams communicate clearly and spot issues before they grow."

Insights Into Infrastructure

Design platforms are helpful for user interfaces, but not for infrastructure. They don't show system health, can't pull live data, and require manual effort to maintain. With frequent changes in cloud environments, these diagrams are usually out of date before the next deployment.

The Infrastructure Scheme avoids these problems.

The Infrastructure Scheme integrates directly with Hostman deployments, automatically reading the current setup and updating the map in real time. Powered by React Flow-a lightweight framework-it ensures fast, interactive performance. There is no need for manual drawing, updates, or exports; the infrastructure map is readily available upon opening a project.

Addressing a Common Need

Most teams still rely on scattered docs or out-of-date diagrams. One team member might be working from a screenshot, another from a whiteboard photo, and someone else is deep in the console trying to piece it all together. It's easy to lose track.

The Infrastructure Scheme is designed to streamline the process by automatically providing a live, accurate view of the cloud setup. No need to draw anything, update files, or explain architecture over Slack.

The entire infrastructure is consistently mapped, always up to date, and accessible directly within the existing workflow. Whether planning a release or reviewing system architecture, the feature supports alignment and clarity across the team.

Integrated and Ready to Use

Infrastructure Scheme is available now and included with every Hostman account at no additional cost. There's no setup required and no extra tools to install.

To access the infrastructure map, users can log in at , open any project, and the map will appear automatically-fully integrated and ready for use.

This feature brings infrastructure visibility directly into the platform used for building and deploying applications.

About Hostman

Hostman is a modern cloud platform designed to simplify deployment, hosting, and infrastructure management for developers, DevOps engineers, and growing teams. With a focus on speed, ease of use, and automation, Hostman helps teams launch and scale applications without the overhead of managing complex cloud setups.

