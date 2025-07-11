ZTE CDO Cui Li Highlights Efficient And Green AI As A Driver Of Sdgs Progress At AI For Good Global Summit
In terms of "Energy for AI," Cui Li emphasized that the industry faces an "Inverted Triangle Dilemma" and efficiency holds the key to solving the dilemma. In response, ZTE is tackling the issue on three levels-developing efficient infrastructure, enabling efficient intelligence enhancement, and accelerating impact through efficiency-collectively driving the efficient and green development of AI.
With respect to "AI for Energy," she highlighted that under the core strategy of "AI for All," ZTE has deeply integrated AI with its ICT technologies and products to build full-stack intelligent solutions. The company is now deploying AI capabilities across industrial, household and consumer scenarios, enabling cost-efficiency, operational gains and a lower-carbon trajectory for the wider economy.
