Skycoach Introduces Renewed Brand Identity Shaped By Global Player Growth

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skycoach has unveiled a comprehensive rebrand reflecting its rise from focused tool to global companion for competitive gamers.

The updated identity brings together a new logo, clearer navigation, and a more streamlined tone - all designed to match the pace and rhythm of the games players rely on Skycoach to master.

Skycoach new slogan and mission

The brand line What Boosts You → Makes You captures what Skycoach is really about: progress that stays with you long after a single session ends. This aligns with the mission we built everything around: To help you play your way and enjoy the game.

Message from the CEO

"Skycoach grew because people trusted us with their progress and we never took that lightly. This rebrand is a way to show that we've been listening. We watched how players interact with the platform, what they are looking for, what slows them down, and what makes them stay. Then we refined every part of the experience around those insights. The team focused on making Skycoach clearer, simpler, and closer to the people who play their way every day, enjoy the game, and keep pushing forward." - [Denis Zelmanskii], co-CEO of Skycoach

Growth driven by real players

Skycoach's growth over the past three years has come directly from demand. What started as a focused service for a few games is now used in more than 120 countries - across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

The company supports 25 of the most active online titles. Thousands of players each month complete orders through a curated network of professional teammates, coaches, and creators. This scale reflects a shift in how modern players approach support - not as a shortcut, but as a tool for staying consistent and competitive.

Leveled up experience

Skycoach feels more natural now, quicker to move through, easier to follow, and clearer at every step. The structure players already know is still here, but the experience flows better: fewer bumps, less hesitation, more time focused on the game. You don't need to learn anything new. You just feel the difference as you go.

About Skycoach

Founded in 2019, Skycoach is a platform for in-game support, coaching, and progression help across top online titles. Built around real player behavior, it offers tools to improve, compete, and enjoy the game on your own terms.

