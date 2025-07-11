PRIVACY ALERT: Compumedics USA, Inc. Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to patient information held by Compumedics USA, Inc. Compumedics is a North Carolina-based vendor that provides diagnostic and research technologies for sleep disorders for use in sleep study clinics.

As of March 22, 2025, Compumedics identified unauthorized access to its network which disrupted the operations of its information technology systems. The unauthorized third party had access between February 15, 2025 and March 23, 2025.

According to Compumedics, the following healthcare provider clients have been affected: Bermuda Sleep & Signature Services, Hope Healthcare, Bronson Healthcare Group, Chest Medicine Associates PA, Billings Clinic, Davis Medical Center, Northern Light AR Gould, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital, VCU Health System Authority, and Vitalcare Family Practice.

Although the breach occurred in February and March 2025, Compumedics did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around June 27, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, demographic information, medical record numbers, diagnosis information, treatment information, dates of treatment, provider names, and sleep study details and results.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Compumedics' cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient of Compumedics or one of its healthcare provider clients listed above and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at .

