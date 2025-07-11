Scale Computing Launches Sysadmin Appreciation Initiative To Celebrate IT's Heroes

Company Rings in 26th National System Administrator Appreciation Day With Gift Giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced a special promotion in celebration of the 26th annual System Administrator Appreciation Day on July 25, 2025. Through August 8th, Scale Computing is recognizing the tireless efforts of System Administrators (SysAdmins) by offering a complimentary "Future-Proof" kit to those who register for the promotion. The giveaway includes a custom hat, an Owala Freesip water bottle, and a Bellroy Melbourne Backpack, as well as complimentary access to the Gartner® report, A Guide to Choosing a VMware Alternative in the Wake of Broadcom Acquisition.

Today's rapidly evolving IT landscape presents both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges. As cloud computing, edge deployments, and artificial intelligence continue pushing technological boundaries, system administrators find themselves at the epicenter of transformation, managing increasingly sophisticated environments while meeting rising demands for uptime, security, and scalability.

"SysAdmins are the unsung heroes keeping our digital world running, working tirelessly behind the scenes to prevent disruptions and safeguard our IT environments," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Their dedication, often after hours and on weekends, ensures organizations remain resilient and future-ready. This System Administrator Appreciation Day, we're not just tipping our hats to them-we're literally giving them our hats, along with our backpacks, water bottles, and actionable insights from Gartner to support their vital work."

Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) mirrors the qualities that make SysAdmins exceptional: versatility, innovation, and unwavering performance. The purpose-built Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) solution seamlessly integrates compute, storage, and virtualization, eliminating the complexity of traditional legacy stacks. A future-ready solution, the platform's integrated autonomous management, decentralized AI processing, and AI-driven optimization capabilities simplify the complexities of Edge AI adoption as more enterprises move to agentic AI-driven operations. With high availability and built-in self-healing capabilities, SC//Platform significantly reduces downtime-a key reason Gartner recognizes Scale Computing as a Sample Vendor for HCI in its comprehensive guide to VMware alternatives.

In honor of this year's System Administrator Day, Scale Computing invites SysAdmins to schedule a brief meeting and receive a custom quote to claim their free "Future-Proof" kit and complimentary access to the Gartner® report A Guide to Choosing a VMware Alternative in the Wake of Broadcom Acquisition.

For full details and to register for the limited-time promotion, visit scalecomputing/landing-pages/sysadmin-day .

Gartner, A Guide to Choosing a VMware Alternative in the Wake of Broadcom Acquisition, By Julia Palmer, Jeffrey Hewitt, Mike Cisek, 18 March 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCoreTM technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights and G2 .

