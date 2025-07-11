Strengthening UK Ties: Complycontrol Becomes Associate Member Of UK Finance

LONDON, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyControl , a provider of cutting-edge AI-driven solutions for banks and financial institutions, is excited to announce that it has officially become an Associate Member of UK Finance, the leading trade association for the UK financial services sector.

ComplyControl made its entry into the UK market in 2024, with a clear mission of making regulatory compliance more accessible for all financial organizations through AI-driven solutions.

In just a year, the company has achieved tremendous progress, having been named a finalist in the UK Startups 2025 ranking and recognized in both the AITech35 2025 and FinTech50 2025 lists by TechRound. Becoming part of UK Finance is yet another major milestone and a clear sign of the trust ComplyControl has built within the industry.

UK Finance represents over 300 firms and represents the centre of the UK's financial services sector. The association's members work together to enhance trust and expertise across this landscape. Having now also become a part of this effort, ComplyControl aims to ensure that the UK remains a safe, innovative, and responsible global leader in finance.

"Achieving our membership in UK Finance marks an important step forward in our journey to reshape compliance," said Roman Eloshvili, Founder of ComplyControl. "We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and bringing our solutions to more financial market players across the UK. Together, we can help shape a safer financial ecosystem for tomorrow."

ComplyControl's team fully shares UK Finance's values of integrity, excellence, and leadership. The company is committed to driving innovation and setting new standards for the quality of services and best practices for the industry. Its vision is to reduce the barriers to effective compliance by leveraging AI and modern technologies, helping financial institutions of all sizes manage risks and stay ahead of ever-evolving regulatory demands.

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with UK Finance and its network, equipping financial firms in this region with the technologies and expertise they can use to better protect their customers and remain competitive in an increasingly complex landscape," added Mr. Eloshvili.

"We are delighted to welcome ComplyControl to our Associate Membership at UK Finance. Our Associate Membership is open to organisations that support the financial services industry and enhance our work and benefit our members. We look forward to working collaboratively with their team through various events and thought leadership where they can share their expertise," said Jason Cole, Director, Associate Membership & Strategic Partnerships.

About ComplyControl

ComplyControl is a UK-based provider of AI-driven services that improve risk management and ensure regulatory compliance for financial organizations of all sizes. The company specializes in AI-powered solutions that make compliance faster, smarter, and more cost-effective. From automated transaction screening against sanctions lists to real-time fraud detection and behavioural analysis, our tools help banks reduce manual workloads and stay resilient against financial crime.

