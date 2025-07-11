Woodwing Appoints Reinder Repko As AI Lead

WoodWing logo

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WoodWing , international provider of software for content creation and management, publishing processes, document management and knowledge management, has appointed Reinder Repko as AI Lead. In this new role, he will be responsible for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within WoodWing's entire product portfolio. In addition, he will remain active in his role as Managing Director of WoodWing Scienta .As AI Lead, Reinder will focus on identifying, developing, and implementing practical AI applications within WoodWing's software products and internal processes. Central to this is creating a realistic and widely supported AI strategy, as well as building a culture where experimentation with AI technology is encouraged, and in time, natural.“We strongly believe in the power of AI to make our solutions smarter, faster and more valuable,” said Ross Paterson, CEO of WoodWing.“With Reinder as AI Lead, we are giving our innovation and technology ambitions a concrete boost. He couples subject matter expertise with a pragmatic attitude - exactly what we need at this stage.”In recent years, Reinder Repko has distinguished himself within WoodWing as a driver of innovation, particularly in the areas of knowledge management and digital transformation. He regularly speaks on AI developments and writes about the impact of technology on organizations.“AI has reached the point where we no longer have to dream about the possibilities – we can realize them now,” Reinder points out.“At WoodWing, we want to not only exploit those opportunities, but also make them understandable and valuable to our customers. Think, for example, of layout automation (smart automation of formatting processes), search functions that really understand what you mean, and workflows that optimize themselves. My role is to bring more such applications from the idea phase to market.”The appointment of a dedicated AI Lead underscores WoodWing's strategic focus on technology innovation and acts as a catalyst for further awareness, knowledge sharing and concrete pilot projects across all business units.About WoodWingAt WoodWing, we liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies. For over two decades, we've been a beacon of innovation, providing solutions that streamline multichannel publishing, quality management, digital asset management, and document management processes. Our product portfolio caters to all sectors, improving content creation and information management efficiency. WoodWing Software is a private limited company (BV) with headquarters in the Netherlands, offices in the US and Malaysia, commercial staff in LATAM, and a global partner network. The company was founded in 2000 and has a global workforce exceeding 200 employees.

