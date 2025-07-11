Rembrand And Mirriad Join Forces To Revolutionize Virtual Product Placement For CTV
Joint venture will deliver a unified solution for U.S. advertisers and publishers, bringing speed, scale, and cultural relevance to the future of virtual placement.
PALO ALTO, Calif., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rembrand , a leader in AI-powered virtual product placement, and Mirriad, an Oscar-award winning virtual placement company, today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture. This partnership will bring together their complementary strengths to create a state-of-the-art solution for virtual product placement in the U.S. market. Brands will now have unparalleled opportunities to engage audiences and capture cultural moments as a tool to break through clutter and gain the attention of their audience.
The joint venture will leverage Mirriad's established expertise in virtual placement including: its visual quality, its incredible access to premium CTV content, and its sophisticated control tools for content-owners. This will be combined with Rembrand's pioneering AI-powered virtual placement software, which enables significantly faster turnaround times while maintaining premium placement quality. The result is a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance brand attention and resonance in an increasingly competitive media landscape. The combination enables brands to connect with audiences inside, around, and beyond content like never before, whether via long-form storytelling or high-performance creator campaigns.
"This collaboration with Mirriad marks a pivotal moment for the future of virtual placement," said Omar Tawakol, CEO of Rembrand. "By integrating our AI-powered platform with Mirriad's partner-experience and access to premium content, we are poised to deliver a truly transformative solution for brands looking to connect with their audience in a meaningful and impactful way."
The new joint venture will manage all U.S. publisher and brand relationships for virtual product placement, ensuring uninterrupted service and expanded opportunities for existing and new clients. The existing supply and demand team for Mirriad US will continue in their roles within the new venture, enabling all U.S. supply relationships to continue uninterrupted. Existing contracts, work, and payments will continue to operate through Mirriad US, per previous agreements.
This partnership is set to redefine how brands interact with entertainment, providing a more efficient, high-quality, and impactful approach to virtual product placement in the United States.
About Rembrand: Rembrand is a leading provider of AI-powered virtual advertising technology, enabling brands to integrate seamlessly into content across Connected TV, streaming platforms, and digital video. The company's proprietary technology delivers personalized, contextually relevant advertising experiences that enhance rather than interrupt viewer engagement.
About Mirriad: Mirriad is a global leader in virtual product placement technology, working with premium publishers and major brands to create authentic advertising experiences within content. The company's innovative approach to virtual advertising, and industry-leading platform, has established it as a trusted partner for publishers and advertisers seeking effective, non-intrusive advertising solutions.
Media Contact:
Stephanie Hall
Pitch PR
480.216.5422
[email protected]
SOURCE RembrandWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment