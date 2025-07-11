Zypto Launches Global Crypto Mobile Top‐Ups - Keeping People Connected With The Power Of Blockchain

Zypto Launches Mobile Recharge with Crypto Service

- Joe Parkin - Co-founder of ZyptoŁóDź, ŁÓDZKIE, POLAND, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zypto has just announced the release of Zypto Crypto Mobile Top‐Ups , a service that lets customers purchase prepaid airtime and data for prepaid cellphones across 800+ operators in 170 countries using more than 100 cryptocurrencies. The on‐chain checkout keeps funds in user‐controlled wallets until the moment of purchase, extending Zypto's mission to make crypto usable for everyday payments.“If crypto is to fully replace traditional local fiat currency, it has to pay for life's simplest everyday essentials, like topping up your phone,” said Joe Parkin, co‐founder of Zypto.“With this service, anyone can convert Bitcoin, ETH, USDC or dozens of other cryptocurrencies into online browsing, conversations with loved ones or important emails.”Mobile Recharges with Crypto Really MatterConnectivity equals opportunity – A mobile signal facilitates social inclusion; job opportunities, healthcare, emergency aid and much more, yet 1.7 billion adults still lack bank access to pay for it (Source: World Bank). With Zypto, crypto acts as borderless digital cash, turning any phone into a wallet that can buy airtime in seconds from almost anywhere.Global prepaid market – Prepaid lines dominate in emerging regions, driving a USD 582 billion market in 2023, and projected to exceed USD 900 billion by 2033 (4.5 % CAGR). Crypto gives these users a modern remote‐payment option.Massive coverage – Top‐ups for 800+ operators across 170 countries reach places traditional banking rails can't.Pay with the crypto people actually hold and use – Pay with BTC, ETH, DASH, XRP, XLN, SHIB, USDT, USDC, Pi Network and 90+ other assets across multiple blockchains.Self‐custody, on‐chain – Assets remain in a user‐controlled wallet until they decide to top up, with an immutable blockchain receipt for every purchase.How It Works1) Choose a number – Input any prepaid number2) Pick amount to top up – Shown in operator local currency and user's chosen fiat currency.3) Select crypto – The app provides a real‐time quote in the chosen coin or token.4) Approve on‐chain – Sign the transaction; funds leave the wallet to pay5) Top‐up complete – The phone receives airtime/data, and a blockchain receipt is stored in the app.Bridging Blockchains & TelecommunicationsZypto believes mass adoption will travel through hybrid rails-tools that merge blockchain with the services people already use. By allowing people to pay with crypto directly, Zypto's top‐ups let anyone turn digital assets into talk‐time and online connectivity without cash kiosks, bank accounts or credit cards. It's one more proof‐point that crypto can power your daily life and is not just about chart-gazing.AvailabilityZypto Mobile Top‐Ups are live today in the Zypto App for iOS and Android. No KYC is required. Plans and prices update in real time based on local carrier tariffs.More from Zypto:- The Ultimate DeFi Crypto Wallet App - Zypto App brings together a powerful self-custody wallet with multiple convenient trading and payment tools.- Physical Crypto Cards – Self‐custody to VISA with up to USD 1 M monthly limit.- Virtual Crypto Cards – add to Apple Pay & Google Pay in moments.- Pay Bills with Crypto – 10 countries and over 25k payees- Gift cards (8 500+ brands), bill pay (21 000 providers),- MoneyGram cash on/off‐ramp for Stellar USDC (140 000 locations) and the- Vault Key Card cold storage wallet deviceAbout ZyptoZypto builds defi tools that let people spend, send and secure cryptocurrency without surrendering their keys. Serving users in more than 180 jurisdictions, Zypto is committed to making digital assets as convenient and trusted as traditional local currencies.

