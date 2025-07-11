Islamic Development Bank Institute (Isdbi) Participates In Global Conference On Ethical Finance And Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The International University of Sarajevo (IUS), in strategic partnership with the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) ( ) and in collaboration with esteemed institutions including the University of Dundee (UK), Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University (Türkiye), INCEIF University (Malaysia), and the Center for Advanced Studies (Bosnia and Herzegovina), successfully hosted the international conference“Values for Impact: Ethical Finance, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth.”

The event, held at the IUS Campus in Sarajevo from 18-19 June 2025, was supported by platinum sponsor Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası and BH Telecom, which sponsored a key panel on artificial intelligence.

The conference was inaugurated by IUS Rector, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Yıldırım, who highlighted its global significance, stating,“This conference represents a pivotal moment for global collaboration, uniting diverse perspectives to advance ethical finance and sustainable development, aligning with IUS's commitment to fostering innovation and moral responsibility in economic systems.”

Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, delivered a keynote address, articulating a bold vision for Islamic finance. He stated:“Islamic finance offers the blueprint for aligning finance with markets, technology with values, and innovation with sustainability. As the world desperately seeks a new paradigm, we must rise to the challenge and contribute to a better future that we all aspire to. The path ahead will not be easy. But the mission is worth the journey.”

Dr. Ahmet Albayrak, Executive Vice President of Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası and Patron of the IUS Center for Islamic Finance, Innovation, and Sustainability, emphasized the importance of uniting global thought leaders to strengthen the moral and digital foundations of economic systems.

One of the highlights of the conference was the participation of three distinguished recipients of the Islamic Development Bank Prize in Islamic Economics:



Dr. Mehmet Asutay, Professor of Middle Eastern and Islamic Political Economy & Finance, Durham University Business School, UK

Dr. Mohammad Kabir Hassan, Professor of Economics and Finance, University of New Orleans, USA Dr. Habib Ahmed, Sharjah Chair in Islamic Law and Finance, Durham University Business School, UK

These luminaries enriched discussions with their expertise, offering profound insights into the intersection of ethics, innovation, and finance.

Over 160 participants from more than 20 countries, including academics, industry leaders, policymakers, and representatives of international organizations, engaged in dynamic sessions exploring topics such as Islamic fintech, sustainable investment, and the moral foundations of economic systems.

Notable sessions included“Reviving the Moral Foundations of Economic Life,”“Islamic FinTech for Inclusive and Ethical Futures,” and“Green Waqf: Islamic Sustainable Solutions to Climate Change.” A special parallel session, led by Dr. Beebee Salma Sairally, Editor of the International Journal of Islamic Finance and Sustainable Development (a jointly produced journal by IsDBI and INCEIF), provided valuable guidance on publishing in peer-reviewed journals.

The conference is expected to pave the way for Bosnia and Herzegovina to become an intellectual hub for the development of Islamic economics and finance in the region and to contribute to the national and regional sustainable development agenda.

