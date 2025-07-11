U.S. Aviation Market Opportunities 2025-2034: Significant Advancements In The Development Of Sustainable Aviation Fuels In The Far West Driving Growth

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Aviation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States aviation market value reached around USD 78.20 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% between 2025 and 2034 to reach nearly USD 122.61 Billion by 2034.

The aviation market in the United States has been expanding as a result of an increase in leisure and business travel among American consumers. To reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, aviation companies have shifted towards the adoption of AI-powered tools to predict good weather patterns and optimally schedule flights, among other operations. This is expected to drive the United States aviation market expansion.



To tackle the rising challenge of labour shortage in the aviation sector, companies are redesigning employee incentives plans and encouraging them to share their experience on digital platforms to ensure two-way interaction. The increasing focus on meeting passenger demands is expected to prompt 'rethinking' of airline strategies to attract consumers, further introducing improved loyalty programmes to increase consumer retention rate. The growing investments by the government to support the aviation sector and accelerate the integration of advanced technologies to improve passenger safety and experience are expected to support the United States aviation market development in the coming years.

Commercial Aviation Dominates the U.S. Aviation Market Share due to Rising Demand for Freight and Cargo Transportation



In the market from 2024 to 2032, commercial aviation is anticipated to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 5.2%, driven by the expanding network of freight and logistics services providers in the country.

As per the United States aviation market analysis, military aviation follows closely with a CAGR of 4.8%, reflecting their growing importance in a world increasingly ridden with geopolitical conflicts. General aviation, with a CAGR of 4.4%, continues to see steady demand as the demand for cross-border movement of people and goods soars over the forecast period.

The Switch Towards Sustainable Aviation Fuels in the Far West Region is One of the Major United States Aviation Market Trends



In the market from 2024 to 2032, the Far West region is expected to lead with the highest CAGR of 5.3%, driven by significant advancements in the development of sustainable aviation fuels.

The Rocky Mountain region follows with a CAGR of 5%, supported by the adoption of AI-powered tools for optimising flight schedules.

The Southwest, with a CAGR of 4.7%, benefits from the expansion of the existing fleet of aviation companies as well as the increasing passenger traffic, which is driving the United States aviation market growth.

The Southeast, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%, shows steady growth in demand. This can be attributed to a substantial increase in business and leisure travel to the regions.

New England and the Mideast regions exhibit substantial growth with CAGRs of 4.3% and 4%, respectively, reflecting a strong adoption of smart technology for enhancing customer satisfaction by aviation companies. As per the United States industry insights, the Plains and Great Lakes regions, with CAGRs of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively, are expected to witness a surge in eco-tourism, thereby driving the market growth.

Key Attributes