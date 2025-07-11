Angel Yeast Unveils 2024 Sustainability Report, Showcasing Commitment To Green Practices And Innovation
Leading the Way in Clean and Green Operations
In 2024, Angel Yeast's carbon reduction initiatives focused on transforming its energy structure by promoting clean energy adoption, achieving transformative breakthroughs. This year, Angel Yeast reduced carbon emissions by 210,500 tons through these efforts, including the use of 129,673 megawatt-hours of green electricity, which alone contributed to a 72,200-ton reduction in carbon emissions. Through innovative practices, the company has turned fermentation residues into agricultural resources, embraced the concept of "turning waste into treasure," and pioneered "microbial protein" technology with lower carbon emissions compared to traditional proteins. Angel Yeast's commitment to green production has earned recognition, with the company and its subsidiaries designated as national-level "Green Factories" for their full-chain green management approach.
Driving Innovation and Social Responsibility for a Sustainable Future
Angel Yeast adheres to a product development philosophy focused on "natural, nutritious, healthy, and delicious," driving technological innovation in the yeast industry. With a significant investment of 780 million RMB in research and development, the company has assembled a 772-member innovation technology team comprising experts across various fields. In 2024 alone, Angel Yeast applied for 195 patents, including 105 invention patents, and secured 75 patent authorizations spanning diverse technical areas related to yeast and its products.
Furthermore, Angel Yeast continues to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility by offering employees diverse development opportunities, fostering a positive work environment, and actively supporting community initiatives both locally and globally. The company generates employment opportunities worldwide, encourages philanthropic activities among employees and distributors, assists underprivileged children with education and living conditions, and provides aid during natural disasters.
