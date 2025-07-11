Envision Energy Earns World's First ISCC PLUS Certificate For Green Ammonia With GHG Metrics
Frank Yu, VP of Envision Energy said: "Green ammonia is a key enabler of decarbonization across shipping, agriculture, and energy storage. This certification is a powerful testament to our leadership in the green hydrogen and ammonia sector. By rigorously managing and reducing GHG emissions, Chifeng project offers a scalable model for global climate governance and drives green transformation across the entire value chain, accelerating the global transition toward a sustainable future."
As the pioneer of the net zero industrial park model and a leader in full-stack green hydrogen technology, Envision has built in Chifeng the world's largest and most cost-effective green hydrogen-ammonia project. It is also the first of its kind to reach commercial operation. Leveraging cutting-edge innovations in renewable energy system, the project enables real-time integration of wind, solar, energy storage, and hydrogen-ammonia-methanol production, addressing one of the biggest technical challenges in green hydrogen development. Powered entirely by renewable electricity, the plant produces liquid ammonia for both domestic and international markets, offering globally competitive green hydrogen solutions and delivering solid support for the global energy transition.
