Finance Minister Inaugurates New National Investment Bank (NIB) Board, Hints At Major Recapitalisation Plan

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has inaugurated a new 9-member board for the National Investment Bank (NIB), pledging a major government decision to recapitalise the bank.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Ato Forson acknowledged that NIB had been subjected to political interference in the past but emphasized that this era has come to an end.“NIB was turned into a political football. But that ends now,” the Finance Minister declared.

The Finance Minister revealed that the government has taken a bold decision to recapitalise NIB and committed to reveal fuller details of the NIB recapitalisation plan during the upcoming mid-year review.

The newly inaugurated board is chaired by Mr. Frank Adu Jnr., who expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister and appealed for continued support to help turn around the bank's fortunes.

The complete board composition includes Managing Director, Dr. Doli-wura Awushi Abdul-Malik Seidu Zakarai, Hon. Dr. Othniel Ekow Kwainoe, Hon. Ebenezer Kwaku Addo. Other members are Dr. Mrs. Mercy Naa Aku Ofei-Koranteng, Dr. Shani Bashiru, Mr. Max George Cobbina, Dr. Kwasi Akyem Apea-Kubi, and Dr. Alfred Attuquaye Botchway.

