Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Boosts Rail Freight To Give Leg Up To Import-Export Growth


2025-07-11 03:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 11. In line with Order No. 1255 issued by the Chairman of the Board of JSC Uzbekistan Railways, the Samarkand Automobile Plant, together with the companies SamPlast and Baxmal To'qima, reached an agreement to launch the transportation of imported cargo via express trains along the Chukursoy–Ulugbek route, Trend reports.

Throughout a succession of strategic discussions with corporate stakeholders, comprehensive elucidations were delivered concerning the myriad alternatives for executing intermodal freight logistics via containerized rail transport. Significant focus was directed towards the advantages and inducements provided by Uzbekistan Railways' expedited train service on internal corridors.

These initiatives are designed to enhance the nation's trade facilitation capabilities, amplify the throughput of rail freight operations, and cultivate a more conducive ecosystem for local business entities.

