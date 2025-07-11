Uzbekistan Boosts Rail Freight To Give Leg Up To Import-Export Growth

Throughout a succession of strategic discussions with corporate stakeholders, comprehensive elucidations were delivered concerning the myriad alternatives for executing intermodal freight logistics via containerized rail transport. Significant focus was directed towards the advantages and inducements provided by Uzbekistan Railways' expedited train service on internal corridors. These initiatives are designed to enhance the nation's trade facilitation capabilities, amplify the throughput of rail freight operations, and cultivate a more conducive ecosystem for local business entities.

