US State Department To Implement Reorganization Plan Soon

A major overhaul of the U.S. State Department is now entering the implementation phase, according to spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Triggered after a Supreme Court decision, the restructuring aims to tackle bureaucratic inefficiency and will roll out swiftly. No exact date was given.

