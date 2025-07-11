Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US State Department To Implement Reorganization Plan Soon


2025-07-11 02:02:03
A major overhaul of the U.S. State Department is now entering the implementation phase, according to spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Triggered after a Supreme Court decision, the restructuring aims to tackle bureaucratic inefficiency and will roll out swiftly. No exact date was given.

