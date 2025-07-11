Colle AI Optimizes Content Layer Integration To Support Real-Time Publishing

leverages AI and blockchain to revolutionize digital art creation and trading.

New update enhances publishing agility with intelligent content layering for dynamic, multichain NFT deployment

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-driven NFT creation platform, has introduced a powerful update to its publishing infrastructure with optimized content layer integration. This enhancement enables real-time publishing of NFTs using intelligent, modular content layers that adapt to creator needs across supported blockchain networks.The new system allows creators to assemble NFTs using configurable content blocks-visual traits, metadata segments, smart contract logic, and interactivity elements-organized in a stackable, real-time interface. These content layers can be updated instantly and selectively deployed across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain with zero disruption to the creator's workflow.Integrated with Colle AI's automation engine, the content layering system intelligently tracks asset states, validates dependencies, and optimizes for network conditions during deployment. This ensures every change-whether visual or functional-is securely synchronized across chains, offering creators precision publishing with flexibility and speed.This release solidifies Colle AI's mission to streamline the NFT creation lifecycle. By empowering creators to launch, update, and scale digital assets in real time using intelligent infrastructure, Colle AI continues to redefine the multichain publishing experience for Web3.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+ +1 707-622-6168

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.