Bitcoin Breaks Through $110,000: PBK Miner Launches 2-Day BTC Contract
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For investors who do not have high capital and technical background, cloud mining platforms have become an ideal investment channel. The PBK Miner platform has emerged in this wave of market conditions. It not only provides convenient mining services, but also helps investors obtain stable returns in the context of rising Bitcoin prices through a phased profit sharing model.
Visit the official PBK Miner website:
PBK Miner is a remote digital asset mining platform where users can rent computing power from PBK Miner's high-performance, environmentally friendly infrastructure. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, LTC, and SOL, eliminating technical and financial barriers and making passive income more accessible than ever before.
Main features of PBK Miner's BTC cloud mining contract
- No hardware required: Get started without any equipment or setup
- Daily payouts: Receive predictable mining rewards every day
- Secure custody: Assets are protected by enterprise-grade security protocols
- Flexible contract terms: Choose the terms that match your investment strategy
Click here to explore the $100 BTC mining contract
How are PBK Miner's BTC mining contracts different?
- 100% remote access: no hardware, no technical skills required - just log in and start
- Capital protection: full principal returned at the end of each contract
- AI profitability: smart optimization helps maintain earnings even in stagnant markets
- Daily rewards: stable BTC payouts support continuous cash flow and reduce risk
New users also get a $10 sign-up bonus and daily login rewards, making it even easier for you to start earning money right away.
Provide flexible mining plans for every investor
PBK Miner offers over 10 contract options to suit a variety of budgets and risk appetites. Highlights include:
$10 Mining Contract - 1 Day Term - Earn $0.60 Daily
$100 Mining Contract - 2 Day Term - Earn $3.50 Daily
$1,000 Mining Contract - 10 Day Term - Earn $13.50 Daily
$5,000 Mining Contract - 30 Day Term - Earn $77.50 Daily.
$30,000 Mining Contract - 50 Day Term - Earn $525 Daily.
PBK Miner: Platform Advantages and Market Response
PBK Miner quickly launched a new product when the price of Bitcoin broke through $110,000. The spokesperson of the platform said: "PBK Miner's timely launch of this product may become a catalyst for BTC to overcome the current market stagnation. It boosted investor sentiment and stimulated new demand in the spot market and derivatives market." This statement not only shows PBK Miner's keen response to market trends, but also further strengthens the platform's competitiveness in the market.
Summary of PBK Miner
As the price of Bitcoin soars, cloud mining, as a low-threshold investment method, is attracting more and more investors. In this market context, cloud mining platforms such as PBK Miner have become a popular choice for many people to obtain Bitcoin rewards. However, while enjoying high returns, investors should always remain vigilant and pay attention to the security of the platform and market risks. Choosing a reliable platform and reasonably assessing risks are the key to ensuring long-term stable returns on investment.
To explore the future of BTC mining, please visit: /
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.CONTACT: Name: Alison Evans Email: ... Job Title: Marketing Manager
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment