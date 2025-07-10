TEM INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Tempus AI, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM ) common stock between August 6, 2024 and May 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until Tuesday, August 12, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Tempus AI class action lawsuit. Captioned Shouse v. Tempus AI, Inc., No. 25-cv-06534 (N.D. Ill.), the Tempus AI class action lawsuit charges Tempus AI and certain of Tempus AI's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Tempus AI class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Tempus AI is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence, including generative AI.

The Tempus AI class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tempus AI inflated the value of contract agreements, many of which were with related parties, included non-binding opt-ins and/or were self-funded; (ii) the credibility and substance of Tempus AI's joint venture with SoftBank Group Corporation was at risk because it gave the appearance of "round-tripping" capital to create revenue for Tempus AI; (iii) Tempus AI-acquired Ambry Genetics Corporation had a business model based on aggressive and potentially unethical billing practices that risked scrutiny and unsustainability; (iv) AstraZeneca PLC had reduced its financial commitments to Tempus AI through a questionable "pass-through payment" via a joint agreement between it, Tempus AI, and Pathos AI, Inc.; and (v) the above issues revealed weakness in core operations and revenue prospects.

The Tempus AI class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC issued research report on Tempus AI that raised numerous red flags over Tempus AI's management, operations, and financial reporting. On this news, the price of Tempus AI stock fell more than 19%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Tempus AI common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Tempus AI class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Tempus AI class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Tempus AI class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Tempus AI class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

fraud

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED