Saudi Extends Tax Amnesty Initiative Till Dec 31 Exemptions From Fines Explained

Saudi Arabia announced an extension of a tax amnesty programme until December 31, 2025.

The initiative, running from July 1, cancels fines and exempts establishments from financial penalties incurred as a result of overdue tax returns filing or violations.

First implemented in 2020 by Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (Zatca), the scheme was introduced with the aim to help establishments cope with the financial implications of Covid.

Value Added Tax (Vat)

Withholding Tax

Excise Tax

Income Tax Real Estate Transaction Tax (Rett)

Types of taxes includedExemption from fines

Subject to certain conditions, the following fines will be exempted under this programme:



Fines from late registration in all tax laws and regulations

Delayed payment fines, overdue tax return submission in all tax laws and regulations

Vat return correction penalty Fines for violations of Vat field detection and e-invoicing, based on Article 45 of the Vat law



Non-registered persons must register in the tax system

Submitting all required tax returns to Zatca. This includes those that have not been previously submitted, and correctly declaring all undeclared tax returns

Paying the full tax debt principal. Applicants can also apply for an installment scheme, subject to certain conditions listed below. These exemptions are eligible on tax returns which should have been filed before July 1. They do not apply on penalties from tax returns that should be filed after June 30.



The request for paying dues through an installment plan can be submitted before the scheme ends.

The request will be reviewed by Zatca to ensure the taxpayer is qualified for the installment plan.

The payments shall then be scheduled under specific periods

However, if the installments are not paid on time, the plan will be cancelled. If the approved plan is cancelled, the exempted fines and those relating to the principal unpaid tax will then be imposed, depending on the original payment due date.

Installment plan

If the taxpayer is on an approved installment plan, all payable dues will be exempted from late payment fines, even after the end of the exemption initiative.

What are the tax violations?

The Vat violations include:



Failure to comply with issuing tax invoices

Lack of compliance in including all tax invoices requirements in the invoices or credit and debit notes

Failure to maintain the accounting invoices, records and documents through the maintenance period specified in the regulation

Failure to issue or provide the credit and debit notes to the client

Incorrect calculation of the tax due

Prevention or hindering Zatca employees from performing their functional tasks or duties Violation of any other provision of the Vat law or regulation

Vat violations of e-invoicing provisions include:



Failure to issue and maintain invoices and notes electronically

Failure to comply with maintaining e-invoices and notes according to the requirements provided in the regulation

Failure to inform Zatca of any malfunctions that hinder the process of issuance of e-invoices and notes

Failure to include the QR code in the e-invoice

Inclusion of the prohibited functions in the e-invoicing system used to issue and maintain invoices electronically

Deletion or amendment of the e-invoices and notes after issuance Violation of any other provision of e-invoicing and implementation regulations