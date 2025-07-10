Meet UAE's 8-Year-Old 'Sheikh Of Happiness' Handing Out Roses In Tiny Mercedes

You may have spotted a young Emirati boy behind the wheel of a tiny black Mercedes, smiling brightly and handing out flowers to employers. Known as the "Sheikh of Happiness," he's become a familiar and heartwarming sight, touching lives with small acts of kindness.

In recognition of his uplifting initiative, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of Planning and Municipality Department in Ajman, met the boy, Majed Omar, on Tuesday at Ajman Municipality, offering words of encouragement and praise for his efforts to spread joy and positivity throughout the community.

During the meeting, the boy gifted Sheikh Rashid a box of sweets while asking him whether he had completed his happiness tour at the institution. He encouraged him, "Do your best in your studies. I want to see you excel, and once you graduate, join us and work with us." The child expressed his happiness at receiving such support.

Majed's journey began during Ramadan 2025, at one of the exhibitions, where he handed out flowers to visitors, receiving overwhelming appreciation and positive feedback.

The 8-year-old Emirati boy from Sharjah, a fourth-grade student, inherited his passion for spreading happiness from his late father, who was his role model in helping people. He began his journey with the encouragement of his older brother, "My brother Khalid always tells me: Be the reason behind people's smiles," Majed told Khaleej Times.

He pointed out that happiness is a simple act we offer to others: "Every one of us can be the reason someone else smiles - even through a kind word or a flower."

In the mornings, Majed wears the traditional bisht (traditional Arab men's cloak, worn over the kandoura) and Emirati turban, gets into his black car with the national 971 number plate, filled with red roses and gifts, and sets out on a mission of happiness - visiting institutions to brighten employees' days.

Majed explained that the idea of "positivity" behind Sheikh of Happiness began when he handed out flowers and saw the joyful reactions - smiles and happiness, "I said to myself: Why not do this again and again?"

From his perspective, Majed believes there is a fine line between himself and the Sheikh of Happiness. "Majed is the kid who plays and studies hard. But when I wear the bisht and ride my car, I become someone responsible for bringing happiness to others," he said.

According to him, the 'Sheikh of Happiness' is a child who loves to spread joy through kind words, flowers, and simple gifts that warm the heart. "Red roses mean love, and I love all people. I love to see smiles on their faces," he said.

He recalled a memorable moment, "One day I gifted an elderly man a flower, and he smiled and said: You've made my day. That sentence has stayed with me and keeps me motivated to spread even more joy."

Thanks to the financial and emotional support Majed receives from his family, classmates, and teachers, he has been able to expand his visits to institutions and spread happiness to more people.

"Speak kind words, smile, and help others - because positivity will always come back to you with its beautiful impact."

Majed also receives emails and thank-you messages from people whose acts of kindness have touched him.

In one recent message, a girl wrote to thank him, saying that when he smiled at her, he helped restore her sense of well-being and emotional strength.