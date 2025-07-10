Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ajman Aims To Reduce Number Of Fires Per 100,000 People In 'Building Compliance Package'

2025-07-10 02:26:15
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Ajman launched the 'building compliance package' to ensure that the emirate's buildings have high health and safety standards.

The package targets building owners, real estate offices, property management offices or whoever is representing them, to ensure their facilities' compliance with all applicable standards.

To safeguard residents' health and safety, the package focuses on:

  • Regular, scheduled maintenance

  • Building sustainability and urban appearance

  • Efficiency of early-warning and firefighting systems

  • Reliability of CCTV surveillance

In a tweet, Ajman municipality illustrated the idea of preserving a building from as new as 1 year old, to as old as 58 years. Watch the video here:

A key objective is to reduce the number of fires per 100,000 people, ensuring the health and safety of all occupants in Ajman's buildings. The package is developed by Ajman Department of Municipality and Planning, in coordination with Ajman Police and Civil Defence.

Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department, emphasised the package's crucial role in improving infrastructure efficiency and preparing buildings to mitigate various risks through proactive measures.

The initiative stresses the integration of efforts and collaboration of tasks to deliver superior services to the community, ultimately boosting happiness indices and the overall feeling of security.

