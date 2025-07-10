JOINT VENTURE OF FETNER PROPERTIES, MCB REAL ESTATE AND FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CLOSE ON $209 MILLION ACQUISITION OF 240 WILLOUGHBY STREET IN FORT GREENE, BROOKLYN

JLL played an integral role in the transaction by representing the seller in the sale and the JV partnership of Fetner, MCB and Farallon on the financing.

In anticipation of the closing, the Fetner team opened leasing on Memorial Day weekend. Since then, 25% of the building is already leased. "This rapid lease-up shows how much the neighborhood has embraced 240 Willoughby," said Hal Fetner, President and CEO of Fetner Properties . "We're very bullish on New York City, and this acquisition is another step in our continued commitment to provide quality affordable and market rate housing to the city." Over the past two years, Fetner has bought or developed over 1500 homes across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens

MCB Real Estate leveraged its strong track record of major urban investments to quickly underwrite and execute the acquisition. "We jumped at the opportunity to acquire this one-of-a-kind, premier asset. It is a true standout among competitive projects, located in one of Brooklyn's high-growth submarkets and uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of today's renters," said P. David Bramble, Managing Partner at MCB Real Estate . "Partnering with Farallon and Fetner brings together a powerhouse team with the insight, experience, and executional strength to unlock long-term value in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country."

With Fort Greene Park directly adjacent to the building, residents will enjoy a park for a front yard, an unbeatable amenity in New York. 240 Willoughby features many large private terraces, allowing residents to fully take advantage of the protected open views and fresh air. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy modern, high-quality living in one of the borough's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Apartments range from studios to two-bedrooms and feature in-unit washer/dryers, premium finishes, custom integrated Bluetooth sound systems, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed sensational city views and an expansive living experience. In addition to the many large private outdoor terraces throughout the building, the top four floors feature incredible penthouse units. The striking glass facade is accented by a signature gold-hued framework, running in a grid pattern along the edge of the balconies.

Residents can enjoy over 30k square feet of amenities, including a business lounge, yoga studio, fitness center, bike room, screening and karaoke room, pet spa and dog run, video game and sports simulator rooms, as well as numerous family-friendly spaces, such as a large game room outfitted with shuffleboard, a golf simulator, a ping pong table, and a billiards table, as well as an interactive children's playroom adorned with playful murals. A huge, landscaped roof deck and terrace offer ample space for enjoying fresh air and wide-reaching views. Onsite parking is available, as is a private party room with an attached catering kitchen.

Fetner Properties is a dynamic player in an ever-changing multifamily market; a full-service, fully integrated real estate company specializing in developing, owning, and managing residential properties, with five new projects in the pipeline consisting of 1500 residences in Brooklyn, Long Island City and Manhattan, Fetner is always on the forefront of the residential real estate industry. At Fetner Properties, residents are neighbors, not tenants, and every decision is made with them in mind. Fetner has been creating communities in New York City since 1955, through three generations of family ownership.

Founded in 2007, MCB Real Estate is a community-centric, privately held national commercial real estate investment management and development firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. MCB boasts a nationwide portfolio of $3 billion in assets under management totaling approximately 17 million square feet with approximately 6 million square feet in its development pipeline. Property types include industrial, retail, mixed-use, multi-family, office, and healthcare. The firm offers a seamlessly integrated suite of commercial real estate investment services, including acquisitions, development, construction, asset management, property management, leasing, marketing, financing and legal expertise, thus ensuring comprehensive support throughout every stage of an asset's lifecycle. .

Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C. is a global institutional investment management firm founded in 1986. Farallon manages approximately $39 billion in capital and commitments for institutions, including college endowments, charitable foundations, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds, and high net worth individuals and family offices. Farallon is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in New York, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and São Paulo. Farallon seeks investments across asset classes and around the world through a process of bottom-up fundamental research and analysis emphasizing capital preservation. More information about Farallon is available at

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL ), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 ® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY SM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll .