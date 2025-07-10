Spot Pet Insurance Launches An Exclusivepet Rx Program Exclusively For Sam's Club Members

Sam's Club Members Receive Up to 15% Discounted Spot Coverage Plans

MIAMI, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance , the fastest-growing pet insurance provider in North America,1 has launched a unique program exclusively for Sam's Club members. Sam's Club members can receive up to a 15% plan discount plus an additional 10% multi-pet discount on all added pets after the first2, access to over 110 pet medications at Sam's Club pharmacies for $80 or under7, and Spot's highly customizable pet insurance plans, designed to meet the needs of today's pet parents.

"Pet owners can often face overwhelming financial challenges when it comes to their pets' health, with unexpected emergencies frequently exceeding $1,0008," said Spot Pet Insurance CEO Trey Ferro. "At Spot, we're committed to being a critical lifeline, offering affordable and impactful plan options to help ensure pets can get the care they need with less financial strain."

The program for Sam's Club members from Spot Pet Insurance represents a significant evolution in how pet insurance and health benefits are delivered to consumers. Traditionally offered online, through veterinarians, or at adoption centers, pet insurance is giving Sam's Club members exclusive access to discounted premiums and, for the first time, lower prices on pet prescription medications.

"Spot is launching the first of its kind pet prescription benefit program fully integrated with participating Sam's Club's retail pharmacies - eliminating pharmacy claim paperwork and reimbursement delays" said Sherri Keeth Sam's Club VP/DMM, Healthcare & OTC. "More than 110 commonly prescribed pet medications will be available directly at Sam's Club pharmacies for $80 or under, including treatments for allergies, anxiety, and more. Members can also have access to essentials like a select flea, tick, and heartworm preventative medication for cats and a select heartworm preventative medication for dogs for no out of pocket cost. "

By incorporating these benefits into its member perks, Spot is introducing a new model that delivers meaningful savings to pet owners right at the point of purchase. In addition to the prescription benefit, Spot's customizable plans offer a level of flexibility and comprehensive coverage that is unmatched in the market.3 This program reflects Spot's overarching mission to help pets lead longer, healthier lives by helping to make pet insurance more accessible to all pet owners.

Founded to address the significant gap in pet insurance adoption in the United States, Spot Pet Insurance has helped revolutionize the industry with a digital-first, direct-to-consumer approach-a bold strategy when the company first launched. At the time, about 2.8% of U.S. pet owners had insurance coverage for their pets, a stark contrast to the 30% penetration rate in the UK.4,5 Spot's innovative model, leveraging social media, celebrity partnerships, and an exceptionally user friendly experience, has helped increase the number of insured pets in the U.S. to 3.7%,6 making Spot one of the industry leaders in growth.

About Spot Pet Insurance

Spot Pet Insurance is a passionate team of pet-health-obsessed pet parents driven by a shared vision to educate, empower, and engage pet lovers about the benefits of pet insurance. They aim to help pet owners pay for covered veterinary bills, ensuring that their dogs and cats can lead healthier, happier lives.

