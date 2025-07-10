New Patentvest Pulse Report Maps The Competitive And IP Landscape Of The $188B Surgical Robotics Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for investors, board members, and CEOs, the latest PatentVest Pulse reveals who's actually leading and why in one of the most underpenetrated markets in medtech

DALLAS, TX , July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, the first fully integrated IP strategy and legal firm, today announced the release of The Next Era of Surgical Robotics, a new report that maps the most important shift in medtech since the rise of the da Vinci system. Built from analysis of more than 18,000 patent families, $4B in M&A activity, and deep dives into 28 robotic platforms, the report shows a sector no longer defined by a single system but by a race for platform defensibility.

The findings challenge the assumption that surgical robotics is a saturated category. Despite more than 310 million surgeries performed globally each year, fewer than 6% involve robots. That number has remained flat not because of clinical limitations, but due to cost, complexity, and deployment constraints.

The report identifies the strategic signals that define tomorrow's category leaders. These include IP positioning, regulatory momentum, and platform scalability. It also highlights which companies are most likely to be acquired or emerge as the next market leaders.

Key Findings From PatentVest

Intuitive remains dominant, but no longer expanding as fast: Intuitive Surgical still holds the largest IP portfolio but recent momentum has shifted, with multiple challengers outpacing it in new filings over the past decade.

Legacy incumbents anchor the commercial infrastructure: Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and Smith+Nephew maintain strong commercial footprints and regulatory muscle.

Public challengers are gaining traction: Companies like Vicarious Surgical, Microbot Medical, Stereotaxis, SS Innovations, and Meere Company are advancing platforms across endovascular, dental, and NOTES applications - with focused IP portfolios and early-stage clinical validation.

Venture-backed platforms are increasingly aligning for strategic scale: Private companies such as CMR Surgical, THINK Surgical, Distalmotion, EndoQuest Robotics, Neocis, Virtual Incision, and ForSight Robotics are aligning capital, regulatory milestones, and broad IP positions - closely mirroring the profile of past M&A targets like MAKO, Auris, and Mazor.

“Every major surgical robotics platform, including Mako, Monarch, and Hugo, started as a venture-backed company with focused IP and regulatory momentum. This report identifies who's next. Somewhere in this cohort is the next Intuitive Surgical, or the company that gets acquired before it becomes one,” said Will Rosellini, Chief IP Officer at PatentVest.

Access the Full Report

The latest PatentVest Pulse report is now live. Explore the data, insights, and strategic signals behind the 28 companies redefining the future of surgical robotics. Read the full report here.



For more information or inquiries, please contact ... .

About PatentVest

PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm designed to help visionary companies become technology leaders. By combining a proprietary database with a proven diligence process and expert analysis, PatentVest delivers actionable insights that help clients navigate complex IP landscapes and stay ahead of the curve. This report is powered by PatentVest's proprietary IP intelligence platform.