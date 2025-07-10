The Loudr Agency Officially Certified As A WBE And WOSB, Marking A Milestone In Its Mission To Empower Humanity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States. The rigorous process includes an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection, designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the company demonstrates strategic business planning and implementation.

This dual certification marks a significant milestone in Loudr's mission to empower humanity and opens new doors for strategic partnerships, supplier diversity initiatives, and global growth.

"This certification isn't just a credential - it's a reflection of who we are," said Jackie Brooks, CEO of Loudr. "Being Loudr means showing up, speaking up, and lifting others as we rise. We're proud to stand among the growing community of women-owned businesses that are not only building brands but redefining leadership."

The announcement follows the Loudr executive team's attendance at the WBENC National Conference , where they connected with fellow women-owned businesses, corporate leaders, and change-makers committed to leadership, innovation, and empowerment. The experience further solidified Loudr's commitment to its core values : being communicative, tenacious, versatile, dedicated, and loudr-values that pulse through every project, pitch, and partnership.

Loudr is proud to be powered by a team that reflects its mission in practice: 67% of the agency's employees are women, including two-thirds of its C-suite team.

"We didn't pursue this certification just to check a box-we pursued it because it reflects who we already are," said Gus Garcia, Chief Growth Officer. "Loudr isn't just a women-owned business; we're a business built to empower women. That's a big part of what it means to live our purpose of empowering humanity. We believe success isn't about stepping over others; it's about lifting together. That's the kind of leadership we celebrate, and the kind of future we're building."

As Loudr continues to grow its global footprint, these certifications allow the agency to deepen its results-driven impact across public and private sectors, offering a fresh and fearless perspective to organizations seeking diverse, values-led marketing partners.

To learn more about Loudr Agency, visit .

We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and community of the late Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of WBENC. Her leadership and tireless advocacy for women-owned businesses left an enduring mark on the world of supplier diversity and female entrepreneurship. Loudr is proud to be a part of the movement she helped shape-and we remain committed to carrying that legacy forward.

About Loudr:

The Loudr Agency, with over 60 in-house marketing experts across offices in Denver, CO and West Palm Beach, FL, is a curated full-service marketing agency. Loudr offers a suite of services that include award-winning creative, media strategy, branding, web development, print production, results-driven storytelling, and more. Discover more at .

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit and .

