CPSC Posts Product Recalls To Its Web Site

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards (25-377)



Creekliybear Play Yard Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Kbabyea (25-379)



WLIVE Fabric Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by WLIVE (25-380)



Giant Bicycle Recalls Momentum Vida E+ E-Bikes Due to Crash Hazard (25-381)



SPPTTY Kids Bicycles Recalled Due to Risk of Death or Injury from Lead Poisoning; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold at Walmart by Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology (25-382)



Braided Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold on Amazon by Haoyunm (25-383)



AUGNORYE Padded Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold on Amazon by YIXIA (25-384)



Dearlomum Retractable Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment Hazard; Violates Federal Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Signbaby (25-385)



About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist .

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED