Shared Mobility Predictions And Outlook Report 2025 Market To Surpass $900 Billion This Year - Bikesharing And Demand-Responsive Transit Segments Driving Transformative Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global cities are moving towards greener transport solutions, promoting shared mobility, EVs, and micromobility. Policies aim to reduce emissions and congestion. The shared mobility market, with potential to exceed $900 billion by 2025, is analyzed across regions and seven segments, spotlighting growth opportunities.

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Predictions and Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total revenue opportunity from shared mobility is projected to surpass $900 billion in 2025.

The report examines notable regulations and mandates, funding and investment activity, and the critical trends that will drive the industry in 2025. The research includes a deep dive into 7 mobility segments: Traditional carsharing, peer-to-peer carsharing, bikesharing, ridehailing, demand-responsive transit, MaaS, and robotaxis.

The analysis also identifies growth opportunities across various business models by region, including Europe, North America, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Globally, many cities are making concerted efforts to shift away from car dependency toward greener, shared, and electrified transport solutions. As the willingness of people to use shared mobility apps increases, governments and cities are enacting policies to reduce carbon emissions, decrease congestion, and promote sustainable transport options. These regulations aim to accelerate the shift toward greener modes of transportation, including electric vehicles, micromobility (e.g., bikes and scooters), public transit, and shared mobility services. Beyond regulations and targets for decarbonization and electrification, cities are also focused on promoting the transition toward sustainable transportation modes.

While recent years have been challenging, the outlook for shared mobility in 2025 remains optimistic. The market is evolving as operators refine their models, technology plays a bigger role, and regional shifts promise new growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis Highlights



Analysis Highlights, 2024

2025 Shared Mobility Market: Forecast vs Actual

GMV Forecast by Segment

GMV Forecast by Region

GMV Market Share Split by Region

Fleet Market Share Split by Region Top Predictions for 2025

Growth Environment



Segmentation and Definitions

Research Scope by Segment

Notable Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot Funding Highlights of 2024

Strategic Imperatives



The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared Mobility Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Regulations Promoting Sustainable Mobility

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships and New Technologies Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Technological Capabilities

2025 Global Economic Outlook



2024 Economic Highlights

Economic Transformations for 2025

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

2025 Visioning Scenarios

2025 Visioning Scenarios: Global Growth Expectations

2025 Global Risks and Risk Mitigation Strategies 2025 Growth Opportunities by Region

Predictions of Top Trends, 2025



Shared Mobility: Key Market Trends

Electrification's Dominance in Ridehailing and Bikesharing

Global Expansion: Driving Expansion in Underserved Markets

Niche Focus: Tailored to Specific Needs

Shared Mobility to Augment Mobility in Rural Areas

Shifting Focus: Multimodal Hubs

Interoperability of Public Transportation Robotaxis: Boom or Burn

Shared Mobility Regional Analysis



Regional Analysis, North America: 2024 and 2025

Regional Analysis, Europe: 2024 and 2025

Regional Analysis, China: 2024 and 2025

Regional Analysis, India: 2024 and 2025

Regional Analysis, ANZ: 2024 and 2025

Regional Analysis, South Korea: 2024 and 2025

Regional Analysis, LATAM: 2024 and 2025 Regional Analysis, Middle East: 2024 and 2025

Shared Mobility Industry Analysis



Traditional Carsharing: Snapshot

Traditional Carsharing: Companies to Watch

P2P Carsharing: A Snapshot

P2P Carsharing: Companies to Watch

Bikesharing: A Snapshot

Bikesharing: Companies to Watch

Ridehailing: A Snapshot

Ridehailing: Companies to Watch

Demand Responsive Transit: Snapshot

Demand Responsive Transit: Companies to Watch

Mobility-as-a-Service: A Snapshot

Mobility as a Service: Companies to Watch

Robotaxis: A Snapshot Robotaxis: Companies to Watch

Key Conclusions



Conclusions and Future Outlook Perspectives from Industry Experts

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900