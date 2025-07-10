How The World Went Ape$H!T Documentary From Fremantle's Original Productions And Mindshow Coming This July

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fremantle and Stuff Partner to Bring Digital Ownership Directly to Fans via Blockchain Distribution through the Eyes of the Iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fremantle's Original Productions (OP) has teamed up with Web3 trailblazer Stuff to debut their new How The World Went Ape$h!t documentary exclusively on the Stuff marketplace later this month - marking Fremantle's first major premiere in the U.S. to be delivered as a fully ownable digital film. From the creative storytelling of Director Sharon Bordas and notable documentary producer Jeff Hasler, How the World Went Ape$h!t, produced by Original Productions, and Mindshow, in association with AKSinger Media, LLC and Full Mint Films, LLC, is a feature-length documentary that tells the story of the rise and fall of the NFT from the point of view of the NFTs themselves. In 2021, the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection was born and swiftly monetized, igniting rumblings that the crypto art revolution was about to redefine ownership. A perfect storm of financial speculation, creative opportunism and impulsive idealism swept the nation as celebrities and one-percenters poured resources and energy into digital currency and blockchain technology. But what happened in this twisted tale of decentralized currency and entrepreneurial hysteria? How the World Went Ape$h!t enlists the aid of the very NFTs who lived it -– and real people, too – to bring the viewer on a journey of the highs and lows of this cultural moment. Featuring pivotal events from influential figures and celebrities, the documentary covers all the big names that were forerunners in the NFT world.Innovative Distribution Model Delivers Film Directly to ViewersReflecting the film's theme of revolution in commerce and art, OP wanted to extend that spirit by distributing How The World Went Ape$h!t directly to viewers via the blockchain. Just as NFTs redefine ownership and access in the digital world, by partnering with Stuff and their Verified Digital Origin technology, the film will first premiere by challenging traditional models and offering a more personal, immediate approach to experiencing art and cinema. This new distribution model will provide fans with a unique, verifiable version of the film, while offering OP an opportunity to build a lasting relationship with them that goes beyond the initial release of the film.“We're always looking to grow our business and explore completely new ways of doing things,” said Jeff Hasler, President of Original Productions.“This approach to getting our film out into the world is unlike anything we've done before. We're excited to connect directly with our fans and give them actual ownership of the stories they love through this innovative technology from our partners at Stuff.”Web3, DeliveredStuff transforms digital videos into scarce, tradeable assets secured on-chain. Buy it, watch it, lend it to a friend, or list it on the secondary market-the choice is yours. Smart-contract transparency means no hidden licensing fine print; just pure, verifiable ownership you can see in your wallet.“Fans have been renting their entertainment for years without realizing it,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Stuff.“With How the World Went Ape$h!t, we're delivering the original promise of Web3, with buyers truly owning what they purchase, while supporting the creativity behind the project. That's a revolution we're proud to lead.”Why It Matters● Creator Equity: Opens up a new kind of revenue stream-one that helps support the filmmaker's original investment and sustains the creative work long after the film's release.● Consumer Freedom: Viewers finally gain the same control over digital films-watch, trade, or hold forever.● Provenance & Scarcity: Each Media Token carries a transparent ownership trail, guaranteeing authenticity and unlocking new collector value.Get InvolvedTo learn more about the movie, go to and sign up on the white list for all the latest updates on the sale and future benefits of owning the movie. Movie owning enthusiasts can join the community conversation on Stuff's discord and X .About Original ProductionsBased in Los Angeles, Original Productions (OP) is a production company that believes in telling engaging stories about the people and world around us. Original Productions, a Fremantle company, produces hundreds of hours of authentic unscripted programming each year, making it one of the largest innovators of content in the US. More than 180 countries worldwide are watching their shows. OP's diverse portfolio showcases big, bold ideas, told in a well-crafted way by some of the industry's most renowned and engaging storytellers. Partnering with the likes of Frank Marshall, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Tiller Russell, Laura Gabbert and Ricki Stern, OP has been escalated to the center of current cultural conversations. In addition to their enormously successful reality series Deadliest Catch and Bering Sea Gold on Discovery and Race to Survive on USA, OP has brought to TV feature-length documentaries that examined the college loan crisis with Loan Wolves (MSNBC) and took an in-depth look at what draws people to extremist beliefs in A Radical Life (discovery+). Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles (IFC Films) followed a chef's exploration of history and culture by utilizing pastry as art, while Phat Tuesdays (Prime Video) shed light on the plight of black comedians in the 90's. Their Waco: American Apocalypse docuseries (Netflix) provided an immersive account of the 51-day standoff between the Branch Davidians and federal agencies, and Rather (Netflix) explored epic moments in American journalism through the lens of Dan Rather. Most recently, OP's Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror premiered as Netflix's No. 1 movie in the U.S.About StuffStuff is the world's leading Web3 digital media marketplace, empowering true digital ownership of movies, music, books and more. Their decentralized, encrypted assets empower consumers to buy, sell, or gift their content freely while ensuring creators earn fairly on every transaction.

Press Inquiries

Stuff

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Other

How the World Went Ape$h!t Documentary Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.