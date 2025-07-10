403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the successful development of its first quantum computing prototype consisting of a framework for the rapid analysis and processing of large datasets for its AI drone solutions. Using weather forecasting algorithms as part of its Clear Sky project as a test case, the company has created a precedent framework for real time analysis of massive amounts of data that can be captured through AI drone sensors while in the air. The Company envisions commercial applications ranging from highly efficient precision agriculture to predictive energy infrastructure inspections. Defense applications include enhancing real-time battlefield decision-making with faster and more precise threat detection, reconnaissance, and advance electronic warfare capabilities. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 16 cents at $4.05.
