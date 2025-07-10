PRM Welcomes Dr. Reza Askari To Lead New Center Of Excellence In Los Angeles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRM Opens Its First Centers of Excellence for Endometriosis on the West Coast

Los Angeles, CA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is proud to announce that Dr. Reza Askari, MD , a distinguished gynecologic surgeon and endometriosis excision specialist, has joined PRM as of July 2025 to lead the launch of their first Center of Excellence on the West Coast, based in Los Angeles.

Dr. Askari is a fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon with deep expertise in endometriosis excision and complex pelvic surgery. At PRM, he takes a patient-first approach rooted in listening and partnership-believing that the most effective care begins with understanding each patient's unique story.

Bringing a wealth of experience and a patient-centered philosophy to PRM, Dr. Askari performs 150–200 advanced gynecologic surgeries annually, including deep endometriosis excision, pelvic reconstruction, and fertility-preserving procedures. He has successfully removed endometriosis from nearly every pelvic and abdominal structure-such as the bowel, bladder, diaphragm, and ureters-while prioritizing function, pain relief, and fertility preservation whenever possible. Endometriosis is personal for Dr. Askari, and he brings empathy, clinical excellence, and unwavering commitment to every patient he treats.

At PRM, Dr. Askari will integrate his surgical proficiency with their comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to endometriosis care. The PRM ProtocolTM encompasses pre-habilitation to prepare the body for surgery, expert excision surgery, and post-habilitation to address residual inflammation and comorbidities. This holistic model aims to reduce the total number of surgeries endometriosis patients must undergo in their lifetime and improve overall quality of life.

Dr. Askari's commitment to patient care aligns seamlessly with PRM's mission to decrease the time patients suffer from pelvic pain. He emphasizes the importance of listening to each patient's unique story to build a tailored treatment plan together.“It's not just about surgery-it's about trust, compassion, and tailoring care that fits you,” says Dr. Askari.

With Dr. Askari at the helm, the Los Angeles Center of Excellence will offer patients access to top-tier surgical care combined with PRM's innovative, patient-centered treatment protocol to reduce inflammation in the pelvic floor for endometriosis patients. This expansion marks a significant step in providing comprehensive, lifetime care for endometriosis patients on the West Coast.

Dr. Askari will begin seeing patients on July 8, 2025 and is accepting new patients immediately.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM)

PRM is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain-a condition affecting 15% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM delivers care through its proprietary, office-based PRM ProtocolTM , a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis , pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande , a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande , a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, PRM has grown to serve patients in 14 markets nationwide . With a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, PRM's National Centers of Excellence drive ongoing patent care for endometriosis, education, and advanced diagnostics to improve outcomes in this underserved area of medicine.

