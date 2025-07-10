Hansei Solutions Welcomes Health Care Revenue Cycle Management Leader Nick Rogers As COO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Most recently, Rogers served as Head of Revenue Cycle at Amazon, where he led strategic operations, guided the RCM team through Amazon's acquisition of One Medical, and prioritized automation-implementing AI-driven processes to boost accuracy and efficiency at scale.

"I'm thrilled to join the Hansei team. My vision is to build on Hansei's strong foundation while uncovering new opportunities to drive efficiency and scale through smarter operations and technology. By advancing our systems, we can help expand access to addiction and mental health treatment," said Rogers.

Throughout his career, Rogers has trailblazed the development of global revenue cycle functions and built a culture recognized by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) for excellence in employee engagement.

"We are excited to welcome Nick to Hansei," said Erin Burke, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Hansei Solutions. "He brings a rare combination of large-scale operational healthcare expertise and a deep understanding of revenue cycle transformation. His success in reducing cost-to-collect, implementing AI-driven processes, and scaling complex operations aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver more efficient solutions that allow providers to focus on what matters most: patient care."

As COO, Rogers will focus on refining Hansei's internal systems and scaling infrastructure to better serve behavioral health providers-navigating regulatory, reimbursement, and billing complexities-so our partners can spend more time on patient care and less on administrative burden.

About Hansei Solutions

Hansei Solutions is a leading revenue cycle management (RCM) partner for mental health and substance use providers nationwide. Backed by the largest private behavioral health claims data set, Hansei combines expert support with technology to help providers increase collections, ensure compliance, and drive sustainable growth. Hansei is committed to improving the healthcare experience for providers, payers, and patients alike.

