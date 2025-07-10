Nividous To Sponsor And Exhibit At The National Transformation Assembly 2025 In New York

MT. LAUREL, N.J., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous , a global leader in intelligent automation, is proud to announce its participation as a sponsor and exhibitor at the National Transformation Assembly , scheduled for July 22, 2025 , in New York.

This exclusive, invite-only summit brings together a select group of technology executives-CIOs, CTOs, and digital leaders from Fortune 500 companies-for high-value, closed-door conversations on enterprise transformation. Attendees will engage in peer-to-peer networking, insightful panel discussions, and personalized interactions with top-tier solution providers.

Driving the AI Evolution with Agentic AI: From Automation to Autonomy

Nividous helps businesses to strategically and holistically adopt the advanced AI tools that help them evolve from fragmented automation toward truly autonomous operations. With the rise of Agentic AI -systems that can reason, learn, and act independently-organizations can achieve the next level of digital transformation.

Through its Intelligent Automation Platform , Nividous is equipping businesses to lead this shift with native integration of:



Agentic AI and Generative AI

Low-Code Process Automation Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

The platform enables holistic orchestration of business workflows, with built-in adaptability, transparency, and human-in-the-loop controls.

What to Expect from Nividous at the Assembly

1. Understand the Transition from Automation to Autonomy

Discover how enterprises are deploying Agentic AI to move beyond traditional, rules-based automation and enable systems that continuously adapt, make decisions, and deliver exponential efficiency gains.

2. Expedite Time-to-Value with Adaptive Solutions

Explore how Nividous' pre-built, configurable solutions-designed for rapid deployment-can dramatically reduce time to market. These solutions are powered by the platform's embedded intelligence and self-improving capabilities.

3. Calculate Your Automation ROI in Real-Time

Use Nividous' interactive ROI calculator to identify potential savings that can be achieved using intelligent automation. Once you key-in your as-is process information, the tool calculates the ROI and generates a detailed report outlining potential savings year over year.

Featured Leadership Talk: Preparing the C-Suite for the Next 18 Months

Alan Hester , President of Nividous, will deliver an executive-level briefing at the event:

Title: From Automation to Autonomy: What Every C-Suite Leader Must Know About the Next 18 Months

Date: July 22, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 11:15 AM ET

Key insights will include:



Breaking Down Agentic AI for Business Leaders - What Agentic AI truly is and how it's redefining the automation landscape far beyond traditional AI capabilities.

Strategic Inflection Points Through 2026 - Critical decisions and moments that will shape competitive advantage over the next 18 months.

Rethinking Enterprise Productivity - How to re-architect operations using autonomous workflows, intelligent orchestration, and strong governance frameworks. Real-World Success Stories - Insights from leading enterprises that are already leveraging Agentic AI to drive transformative business outcomes.

Executive Perspective

"The shift from automation to autonomy is no longer speculative-it's happening now. Over the next 18 months, the organizations that lead will be those that embrace intelligent systems capable of reasoning and adapting," said Shvetal Desai , Co-founder, Nividous. "Our mission is to empower enterprise leaders with a unified platform that brings Agentic AI to the core of their operations."

Meet The Nividous Team

It is a unique opportunity to meet the experts and gain practical insights about how to lead with the power of Agentic AI. Feel free to reach out at [email protected] or call +1 (856) 345 9365.

About Nividous

Nividous, a global leader in intelligent automation , is dedicated to helping organizations achieve peak efficiency. Early on, we recognized that automation should be approached holistically rather than in isolated silos. That's why, from the beginning, we focused on developing a comprehensive business automation platform that seamlessly integrates AI, Generative AI , Agentic AI, RPA , and Low-Code Process Automation. The native inclusion of these pillars within our platform sets us apart.

We take pride in maintaining a 100% customer retention rate, and our solutions have earned recognition from top industry analysts worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation in both products and services remains unwavering, enabling our customers to strengthen their competitive edge.

Contact:

Erik Galardi

Director of Channel Partnerships

Nividous Software Solutions

Call: +1 (856) 345 9365

Email: [email protected]

Book a meeting:

SOURCE Nividous

