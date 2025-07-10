AVALINE AND STELLA MCCARTNEY TOAST TO SUMMER WITH A LIMITED-EDITION ROSÉ BOTTLE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "My Avaline design has this edgy 2000s aesthetic that reminds me of the early days with Cameron," said Stella McCartney. "I cherish and celebrate how our friendship only gets better with time, and love how we can always come together to cheers our shared passions for nature, animals, and organic, vegan wine. I hope our limited-edition bottle is at your side this summer, helping you to create friendships and memories for a lifetime."

The Avaline x Stella McCartney Limited Edition Rosé celebrates more than just warm-weather sipping-it's a creative union of three longtime friends and changemakers: Cameron, Katherine, and Stella. Brought together by their shared passion for quality, nature, and a more mindful lifestyle, the collaboration brings organic winemaking and luxury design into perfect harmony. Crafted in the South of France with organic grapes and no unnecessary additives, Avaline Rosé is crisp, fresh, and full of bright notes like summer melon and citrus zest. Now available in Stella's signature aesthetic, the bottle is both a statement piece and a celebration.

"Partnering with Stella-a true pioneer in sustainable fashion and a longtime friend-felt like a natural extension of everything we believe in," said Cameron Diaz, co-founder of Avaline. "From what you wear to what you sip, we believe the choices you make should reflect care, quality, and consciousness. This limited-edition bottle blends Stella's iconic style with Avaline's organic winemaking for a celebration of summer, self-expression, and shared values," stated Katherine Power, co-founder of Avaline.

The limited-edition bottle design, led by McCartney, features bold, modern graphics that elevate Avaline's signature style, perfect for gifting, outdoor dining, and seasonal celebrations. Made with organic grapes, free from unnecessary extras and transparently labeled, this wine is crafted for those who care about what's in their glass and how it's made.

The Avaline x Stella McCartney limited-edition bottle will be available at select retailers and online at drinkavaline . Stay tuned through Avaline social channels (@avaline ) for more information on activations in key markets throughout the summer.

About Avaline

Avaline is a wine company founded in 2020 by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power that is raising the industry standard by making organic wine more accessible without sacrificing taste. The brand offers a thoughtful collection of crowd-pleasing favorites that are made with transparency-all Avaline wines are made from organic grapes, low in sugar and sulfites, vegan, and free from added concentrates, with their ingredients and nutritional information listed right on the label. Avaline is available in retail stores nationwide and direct to consumer via drinkavaline and for additional information, follow along @avaline .

About Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is a luxury lifestyle brand founded in 2001 by Stella McCartney, a trailblazer in sustainable fashion who has consistently redefined what modern luxury can look like. Committed to creating beautiful, innovative designs without compromising on ethics, the brand is known for its use of cruelty-free materials and its dedication to responsible sourcing and circularity. Stella McCartney offers a range of ready-to-wear, accessories, lingerie, fragrance, eyewear, and children's collections, all guided by a vision of conscious consumption. The brand is available in flagship stores across major global cities and online at stellamccartney . For additional information, follow along @stellamccartney .

