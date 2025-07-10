Calbee America Shrimp Chips Launch New Packaging & Flavors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since expanding into conventional retailers including Walmart , Target and Costco , the Shrimp Chips have built a loyal following and become the #1 Asian Salty Snack Brand in U.S. mainstream channels. With strong Japanese roots and a recipe that transcends generations, the light, airy and extra crispy puffed snacks are made with wild-caught, whole shrimp, wheat flour, and a vibrant blend of spices.

Said Melanie Plaz, Calbee's VP of marketing, "Asian families have passed down their love of Calbee Shrimp Chips to their children and communities for six decades and counting. With every crunch, people are embracing both crave-worthy flavor and the opportunity to learn about Japanese culture through food. To celebrate this snacking tradition and drive engagement, Calbee America will give away a trip to Japan, along with a year's supply of product to 50 people and a month's supply to 100 people. Follow @calbeeusa for details."

Calbee Shrimp Chips are sold at stores across the country for an SRP of $2.99 to $3.99 per bag. The new packaging is now rolling into retail stores.

About Calbee America, Inc.

Calbee is Japan's largest snack company2, with its U.S. division driving revenue growth. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, Calbee America has been committed to harvesting the power of nature and bringing taste and fun to people through snacks, from salty-umami and satisfying-veggie to crunchy-fruity. Visit CalbeeAmerica , HarvestSnaps , and href="" rel="nofollow" co/EN for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.

