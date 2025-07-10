Geocue Welcomes Measur As Newest Canadian Distribution Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Partnership will Bring TrueView LiDAR and software to professionals across Canada

Huntsville, AL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue , a leading provider of advanced LiDAR hardware and geospatial processing software, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Measur , one of Canada's premier unmanned systems distributors. This new alliance significantly expands GeoCue's footprint across Canada, offering surveyors, engineers, and geospatial professionals access to its complete lineup of TrueView 3D LiDAR mapping systems and LP360 software.

Based in Calgary, Measur brings a strong history of serving sectors such as surveying, engineering, utilities, and infrastructure. By partnering with GeoCue, Measur will now offer the full range of TrueView aerial , mobile , and handheld LiDAR systems-along with LP360 software-to deliver an integrated, end-to-end geospatial workflow from data capture to final deliverables.

“We're excited to partner with GeoCue to deliver our customers a complete and efficient geospatial workflow from advanced LiDAR hardware to powerful point cloud processing software,” said Lukas Wilgosh, National Sales and Product Director – Drones & Geomatics at Measur.“Together with GeoCue, we're supporting professionals across Canadian industries with the tools they need to capture, process, and deliver high-quality geospatial data with greater speed and accuracy.”

GeoCue's TrueView product line is engineered for versatility and precision. Handheld Systems like the TrueView GO 116S and 132S feature advanced LiDAR and three HD cameras, which integrate GNSS RTK/PPK + laser + visual SLAM. These solutions integrate seamlessly with LP360 to deliver survey-grade point clouds and create impressive deliverables.

“It's my pleasure to welcome Measur to the GeoCue distribution network,” said Aaron Beach, Northwest Regional Sales Manager at GeoCue.“Their existing surveying portfolio is impressive, and by adding our TrueView hardware and LP360 software, we believe this partnership will further enhance their position throughout Canada.”

Designed for diverse workflows, GeoCue's LiDAR solutions are ideally suited for a variety of applications including corridor mapping, AEC, Forestry, topographic surveys, and more. Whether deployed by drone, on foot, or in vehicle-based mapping scenarios, TrueView systems provide unmatched flexibility and performance in both LiDAR and photogrammetry applications.

“We're pleased to strategically grow GeoCue's footprint throughout Canada with a partner that understands the needs of the industry,” added Vincent Legrand, Vice President of Global Sales at GeoCue.“This partnership creates a strong foundation to support Measur's customers with the highest quality mapping solutions-both in the air and on the ground.”

With Measur now part of the GeoCue global distribution network, Canadian professionals can look forward to greater access, localized support, and trusted solutions built to meet today's geospatial challenges.

About Measur

Founded in 2001, Measur is one of Canada's leading experts in commercial drone and geospatial solutions. Widely regarded as the most trusted source for aerial technology across the country, Measur serves a diverse range of industries-including mining and aggregates, agriculture and forestry, infrastructure and utilities, construction, surveying and mapping, and oil and gas.

Measur specializes in the sale, rental, and service of top-tier equipment for professionals in geomatics, drones, materials testing, construction, and utility locating. The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences through reliable product support, expert guidance, and competitive pricing. True to its values, Measur proudly stands behind its promise: we service what we sell.

To learn more about Measur, visit

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit .

