Greeteat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) Sees Surge In User Growth Across Greeteat And Wallstreetstats.Io, Accelerates AI-Driven Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, N.V., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT), a fast-growing innovator in digital social and financial platforms, today announced significant increases in user engagement across its flagship properties, GreetEat.com and - a clear validation of its dual-focus strategy on virtual connection and intelligent investing.

the company's breakthrough platform blending food delivery with immersive video conferencing, continues to redefine how people connect over shared meals, whether for business or personal occasions. With new features rolling out this summer, key metrics like user retention and session time have shown strong upward trends.

Meanwhile, a cutting-edge financial analytics app acquired earlier this year, has exceeded internal benchmarks for daily active users and downloads. Powered by AI, the platform delivers real-time insights, intelligent trend analysis, and simplified tools for both retail and professional investors.

“The growth across both platforms shows our strategy is working,” said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat Corporation.“We're building a tech ecosystem where lifestyle and financial wellness intersect and the user response has been incredible.”

With momentum building, GreetEat is accelerating development of next-gen AI tools that will enhance user experience, decision-making, and engagement across both platforms. These enhancements are slated for release later this year.

About GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT)

GreetEat Corporation is pioneering a new frontier in virtual connection by merging food, tech, and communication. Its flagship product, brings people together through interactive, meal-enabled video experiences. The Company's latest acquisition, empowers investors with intuitive, AI-powered market analytics. Together, the platforms form a unique portfolio designed to elevate both personal connection and financial intelligence.

