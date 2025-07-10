Greeteat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) Sees Surge In User Growth Across Greeteat And Wallstreetstats.Io, Accelerates AI-Driven Expansion
the company's breakthrough platform blending food delivery with immersive video conferencing, continues to redefine how people connect over shared meals, whether for business or personal occasions. With new features rolling out this summer, key metrics like user retention and session time have shown strong upward trends.
Meanwhile, a cutting-edge financial analytics app acquired earlier this year, has exceeded internal benchmarks for daily active users and downloads. Powered by AI, the platform delivers real-time insights, intelligent trend analysis, and simplified tools for both retail and professional investors.
“The growth across both platforms shows our strategy is working,” said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat Corporation.“We're building a tech ecosystem where lifestyle and financial wellness intersect and the user response has been incredible.”
With momentum building, GreetEat is accelerating development of next-gen AI tools that will enhance user experience, decision-making, and engagement across both platforms. These enhancements are slated for release later this year.
About GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT)
GreetEat Corporation is pioneering a new frontier in virtual connection by merging food, tech, and communication. Its flagship product, brings people together through interactive, meal-enabled video experiences. The Company's latest acquisition, empowers investors with intuitive, AI-powered market analytics. Together, the platforms form a unique portfolio designed to elevate both personal connection and financial intelligence.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.CONTACT: Media Contact: For media inquiries, investor relations, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Investor Relations GreetEat Corp. Email: ... Website:
