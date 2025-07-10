Quantum Computing Market Witnessing Surge In Government And Private Sector Funding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The quantum computing ecosystem is expanding, with an increasing number of startups entering the market. These startups are focusing on various aspects of quantum technology, from hardware and software to applications. Quantum computing is also disrupting and helping manage large drone fleets by optimizing resource allocation, scheduling, and communication, potentially enabling more coordinated and efficient operations. Furthermore, the quantum computing market is witnessing a surge in government and private sector investments. Governments are allocating substantial funds to quantum research and development to maintain a competitive edge in emerging technologies. A report from Grand View Research said that the global quantum computing market size was estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2030. The report said:“Quantum computing is still considered an emerging technology with significant potential. Unlike classical computers that use bits, quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits, which can represent both 0 and 1 simultaneously due to the principles of quantum mechanics. This makes quantum computers well-suited for specific types of complex calculations. Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize various industries due to its unique and powerful computational capabilities, which arise from the principles of quantum mechanics. One of the most significant potential applications of quantum computing is in the field of cryptography. Quantum computers can efficiently solve certain mathematical problems that are currently the basis of modern encryption techniques.” Active Companies in the markets today include(NASDAQ: ZENA),(NASDAQ: QMCO),(NASDAQ: RGTI),(NYSE: QBTS),(NASDAQ: SMCI).

Grand View Research added:“Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry can benefit significantly from quantum computing. Drug discovery involves simulating complex molecular interactions, which is a computationally intensive process. Quantum computers can accelerate the simulation of molecular structures and interactions, leading to faster drug discovery and the development of more effective medicines. This can potentially save both time and resources in the drug development process. Quantum cloud services refer to cloud-based platforms that provide access to quantum computing resources and tools over the internet. Some companies are beginning to offer quantum cloud services, allowing researchers and developers to access quantum computing resources through the cloud. This has democratized access to quantum computing power. Quantum computers are highly specialized and expensive machines that require specialized expertise to operate. By offering quantum computing capabilities through the cloud, more researchers, businesses, and developers can access these resources without the need for significant investments in hardware, infrastructure, or in-house expertise.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Creates First Quantum Computing Prototype Enabling Disruptive AI Drone Speed and Precision for Future Commercial and US Defense Applications - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the successful development of its first quantum computing prototype consisting of a framework for the rapid analysis and processing of large datasets for its AI drone solutions. Using weather forecasting algorithms as part of its Clear Sky project as a test case, the company has created a precedent framework for real time analysis of massive amounts of data that can be captured through AI drone sensors while in the air.

The Company envisions commercial applications ranging from highly efficient precision agriculture to predictive energy infrastructure inspections. Defense applications include enhancing real-time battlefield decision-making with faster and more precise threat detection, reconnaissance, and advance electronic warfare capabilities.

“We're not just building smarter drones, we're building a quantum-intelligent edge where data becomes decisions in an instant, whether it's a battlefield or a farm field,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“We believe this quantum framework we are creating is just the beginning as we've now demonstrated it can use it for large datasets. We plan to keep expanding R&D capabilities, with the goal of growing our team of 6 to 25 over the coming months. The end goal is clear: accelerate time to market, reduce operational costs, and lead the industry as a true innovator,” added Dr. Passley.

ZenaTech's Clear Sky project is one of the company's quantum computing R&D initiatives focused on weather forecasting that will use AI drones and drone fleets plus quantum to better predict localized weather for more accurate prediction of extreme weather events saving lives and reducing costs and destruction. The weather application and algorithms used for the prototype track and analyze multiple key atmospheric parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind, barometric pressure, and precipitation. Internal testing using historical open-source data has shown a high degree of accuracy with trusted weather platforms and actual data, validating both its accuracy and reliability.

Quantum computing combined with AI-powered drone applications enables disruptive speed, precision, and autonomy by dramatically accelerating data analysis, optimizing complex decisions, and enhancing real-time responsiveness. In commercial sectors, this means drones can autonomously inspect vast energy grids or farmland, instantly analyze multispectral data, and adjust actions on the fly-leading to lower costs and higher productivity in agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure. In defense, the same capabilities empower autonomous surveillance drones to process sensor data and identify threats in real time, coordinate swarm or drone fleet movements, and dynamically adapt to changing battlefield conditions-all with minimal human input. This fusion of technologies allows drones to make faster, smarter decisions in unpredictable, data-intensive environments-reshaping what's possible across industries.

For weather forecasting, quantum computing can rapidly process and simulate complex atmospheric models by analyzing massive datasets from AI-enabled drones equipped with weather sensors, LiDAR, and imaging systems. This allows for highly accurate, real-time weather forecasting and microclimate prediction, improving response times for disaster management, aviation safety, and environmental monitoring.

Quantum computing is a next-generation computing technology that uses the principles of quantum physics to process information exponentially faster than traditional computers, enabling it to solve highly complex problems that are otherwise unsolvable by even the most powerful classical computers of today. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), recently announced support for LTO® Ultrium® format generation 10 full-height tape drives in its Scalar tape libraries, including industry-leading Scalar® i7 RAPTOR, Scalar i6, and Scalar i6000 systems. This latest advancement strengthens Quantum's leadership in delivering high-density, secure, and cost-effective archival storage solutions. By combining the massive native capacity of 30 TB per LTO-10 cartridge (up to 75 TB compressed at 2.5:1) with Quantum's advanced tape automation and intelligent management software, customers gain the highest storage density, lowest total cost of ownership, and strongest cyber protection-ideal for long-term archiving in an era where preserving every bit of data is essential to staying competitive.

Quantum, along with IBM® and HPE®, is a long-standing member of the LTO Consortium, the group of companies that directs development and manages licensing and certification of LTO. LTO-10 serves as a core enabling technology across Quantum's end-to-end solutions, powering integrated cold storage tiers ActiveScale® object storage, extending automated archival tiers in StorNext® file system, and enhancing long-term backup retention DXi® data protection appliances. These deep integrations unlock the highest levels of seamless, scalable storage, from high-performance workflows to ultra-durable, AI-ready archives.

QphoX B.V., a Dutch quantum technology startup developing leading frequency conversion systems for quantum applications, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, and the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC), the UK's national lab for quantum computing, recently announced that they have been awarded a multinational grant to perform readout of superconducting qubits using light transmitted over optical fiber.

In a recent demonstration, QphoX and Rigetti validated the potential of this technique by optically reading out the state of a single superconducting qubit. Optical readout is made possible by microwave-to-optical transduction at the base temperature of the cryostat. This transduction process converts the information contained in the microwave readout pulse into an optical signal carried over optical fiber. This approach could eventually replace conventional microwave amplifiers and coaxial wiring as part of the qubit signal processing chain and thereby offer considerable scaling advantages due to the comparatively low dissipation of the transducer and the negligible passive heat loads from telecommunications optical fiber.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, has recently completed sales of $400 million in gross proceeds of its common stock under its previously disclosed "at-the-market" ("ATM") equity offering program. The program, which ran from June 11 to June 27, closed at an average share price of $15.18. This represents a 149% premium over the $6.10 average share price for the sales under the company's prior $150 million ATM program completed in January.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this financing primarily for strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes including additional working capital and capital expenditures.

"With what we believe to be the strongest balance sheet of any public, independent quantum computing company, we intend to invest in acquisitions and programs that will enable us to expand our already significant lead as the only commercial quantum computing company with applications in production," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently announced an industry immersion cooling certification for Supermicro's BigTwin Server with 4th and 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors from Intel. With rigorous testing, the Supermicro server, in combination with a defined liquid and immersion tank, is quality/performance tested and is now recognized as a certified immersion server. In addition, the Supermicro BigTwin system has passed thorough testing as specified by the Open Compute Project (OCP) specification for material compatibility for immersion cooling.

"Supermicro's collaboration with Intel is a long-standing, strategic association that combines Intel's cutting-edge processor technologies with Supermicro's high-performance building block solutions, including AI, HPC, intelligent edge/IoT, networking, and storage," said Ray Pang, Senior Vice President of Technology Enablement, Supermicro. "Certifying our BigTwin server for immersion cooling within the Intel and OCP guidelines and practices ensures customers that their Supermicro server will be fully functional when immersed in the specified liquid."

