FERRERO TO ACQUIRE WK KELLOGG CO
(millions)
Quarter ended
Preliminary Net income (loss)
$ (1)
Interest expense
6
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
22
Preliminary EBITDA
$ 27
(Gain) loss on mark-to-market on foreign exchange and commodity hedges
(1)
Other (income) expense
(7)
Separation costs
8
Business portfolio realignment and restructuring costs
18
Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA
$ 45
Amounts shown in the table above represent the mid-point of the preliminary reported range.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), each as amended, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of WK Kellogg Co by Ferrero (the "Merger"), shareowner approvals, the expected timetable for completing the Merger, the expected benefits of the Merger, WK Kellogg Co's preliminary revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results for the quarter ended June 28, 2025, and any other statements regarding WK Kellogg Co's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain the required vote of WK Kellogg Co's shareowners in connection with the Merger; the timing to consummate the Merger and the risk that the Merger may not be completed at all or the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement governing the proposed transaction (the "Merger Agreement"), including circumstances requiring a party to pay the other party a termination fee pursuant to the Merger Agreement; the risk that the conditions to closing of the Merger may not be satisfied or waived; the risk that a governmental or regulatory approval that may be required for the Merger is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; potential litigation relating to, or other unexpected costs resulting from, the Merger; legislative, regulatory, and economic developments; risks that the Merger disrupts WK Kellogg Co's current plans and operations; the risk that certain restrictions during the pendency of the Merger may impact WK Kellogg Co's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the diversion of management's time on transaction-related issues; continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions; the risk that any announcements relating to the Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of WK Kellogg Co's common stock, credit ratings or operating results; and the risk that the Merger and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of WK Kellogg Co to retain and hire key personnel, to retain customers and to maintain relationships with business partners, suppliers and customers. WK Kellogg Co can give no assurance that the conditions to the Merger will be satisfied, or that it will close within the anticipated time period.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, should be considered forward-looking statements made in good faith by WK Kellogg Co, as applicable, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this communication, or any other documents, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "objective," "plan," "project," "seek," "strategy," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management at the time that these statements were prepared and are inherently uncertain. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause WK Kellogg Co's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause WK Kellogg Co's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, include, among others; the risk that the preliminary revenue and Adjusted EBITDA estimates for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 may change as a result of management's review of results and other factors, adjustments that may arise in connection with WK Kellogg Co's quarterly financial close process or its independent registered public accounting firm's review of the consolidated financial statements for such quarter; and such other factors described in greater detail under the headings "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in WK Kellogg Co's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in WK Kellogg Co's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and any other SEC filings made by WK Kellogg Co. WK Kellogg Co cautions that these risks and factors are not exclusive. Management cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements or present or prior earnings levels. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by applicable law, WK Kellogg Co does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication is being made in respect to the proposed transaction involving WK Kellogg Co and Ferrero. A meeting of the shareowners of WK Kellogg Co will be announced as promptly as practicable to seek WK Kellogg Co shareowner approval in connection with the Merger. WK Kellogg Co intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including preliminary and definitive proxy statements relating to the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement and a proxy card or voting instruction form will be mailed to WK Kellogg Co's shareowners. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that may be filed by WK Kellogg Co with the SEC.
BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION, WK KELLOGG CO SHAREOWNERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PRELIMINARY AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENTS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.
Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at WK Kellogg Co's shareowner meeting to approve the proposed transaction or other responses in relation to the proposed transaction should be made only on the basis of the information contained in WK Kellogg Co's proxy statement. You will be able to obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other related documents (when available) filed by WK Kellogg Co with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at or by accessing the Investors section of WK Kellogg Co's website at .
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not constitute or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.
Participants in the Solicitation
WK Kellogg Co and its directors and its executive officers and certain of its employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from WK Kellogg Co's shareowners in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding WK Kellogg Co's directors and executive officers is set forth under the captions "Proposal 1-Election of Directors," "Corporate Governance," "Board and Committee Membership," "2024 Director Compensation and Benefits," "Directors' Compensation Table," "Compensation Committee Report," "Compensation Discussion and Analysis," "Executive Compensation," "Retirement and Non-Qualified Defined Contribution and Deferred Compensation Plans," "Potential Post-Employment Payments," "Chief Executive Officer Pay Ratio," "Pay vs. Performance" and "Security Ownership-Officer and Director Stock Ownership" sections of the definitive proxy statement for WK Kellogg Co's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareowners, filed with the SEC on March 12, 2025; under the caption "Information About Our Executive Officers" of Item 1 of WK Kellogg Co's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025; and in WK Kellogg Co's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 6, 2025. Additional information regarding ownership of WK Kellogg Co's securities by its directors and executive officers is included in such persons' SEC filings on Forms 3 and 4. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at or by accessing the Investors section of WK Kellogg Co's website at . Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Merger will be included in the proxy statement that WK Kellogg Co expects to file in connection with the Merger and other relevant materials WK Kellogg Co may file with the SEC.
