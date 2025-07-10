403
Türkiye’s Fidan Set to Participate in Key ASEAN Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur to attend the 7th Trilateral Meeting of the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership, which will take place during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 10–11, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
During the trilateral discussions, Fidan will meet with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, representing the current ASEAN chair, and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn. He is expected to emphasize that the Asia-Pacific holds a central position in today’s geopolitical, economic, and environmental challenges.
Fidan will affirm Ankara’s strong support for multilateral diplomacy, stressing that Türkiye is carefully observing developments across the region.
He is anticipated to reaffirm Türkiye’s commitment to deepening ties with regional partners through cooperation, inclusivity, and dialogue, anchored in mutual priorities under the nation’s Asia Anew Initiative.
He will also voice Türkiye’s willingness to actively engage in addressing shared global challenges—ranging from natural disasters and cross-border crime to economic disruptions, poverty, and food insecurity—while reiterating Türkiye’s consistent diplomatic principles in navigating complex conflicts, including those in Ukraine and Gaza.
Highlighting Israel’s aggressive actions, Fidan will warn of the broader risks to both regional and global peace and stability. He will stress that a two-state solution remains critical to resolving the Palestinian issue and ensuring long-term peace in the Middle East.
He is expected to call attention to the inability of international mechanisms to deliver solutions, emphasizing that coordinated international action has become more vital than ever.
Fidan will also outline specific areas where Türkiye can make tangible contributions to collective efforts.
On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Fidan is slated to hold bilateral talks with fellow foreign ministers.
His last appearance at a trilateral ASEAN meeting occurred on July 26, 2024, in Vientiane, Laos, during the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
