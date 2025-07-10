Yellow Tail Tech Expands Its Offerings With New Specialized Tracks: Ansible Automation And Devops

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Tail Tech, the training provider known for empowering adults with no IT background to launch successful technology careers, announced today the rollout of two advanced programs: the Ansible Automation Certification Prep Track and the DevOps on AWS Track.

These new offerings mark a significant milestone in the company's mission to equip learners with practical, job-ready skills that meet the demands of a rapidly changing workforce.

By expanding its curriculum, Yellow Tail Tech is making it possible for graduates to progress beyond foundational training and build specialized expertise that opens doors to higher-paying roles and long-term career growth in technology.

Bridging the Automation Skills Gap

As companies across industries embrace cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, and large-scale automation, there is unprecedented demand for professionals who can deploy, manage, and optimize modern infrastructure.

Recent reports from leading industry analysts indicate that a growing number of organizations are planning to increase their investment in automation technologies, while many companies are also adopting DevOps practices to improve efficiency and drive innovation.

"Linux is still the backbone of most enterprise environments," said Jubee Vilceus, CEO and co-founder of Yellow Tail Tech. "But employers increasingly expect professionals to understand how to automate and scale infrastructure. These new tracks give our students the tools to stay competitive and move into higher-paying, specialized roles."

Ansible Automation Certification Prep: Automating at Scale

The Ansible Automation Certification Prep Track prepares students to earn the Red Hat Certified Engineer, a credential that validates a professional's ability to manage complex IT environments using automation. Throughout the track, learners explore writing and organizing Ansible playbooks, managing inventory and variables, deploying consistent configurations across servers, and troubleshooting automation workflows.

"Automation is transforming how IT teams work every day," said Paloma Vilceus, co-founder and Director of Partnerships at Yellow Tail Tech. "Companies want employees who can deploy infrastructure consistently and securely. This track makes that capability accessible, even to those who are new to the field."

DevOps on AWS: Building and Delivering Modern Applications

The DevOps on AWS Track takes learners beyond foundational Linux skills and into the world of continuous delivery, cloud-native infrastructure, and agile software deployment.

The track covers Infrastructure as Code with tools such as Terraform, as well as containerization with Docker and Kubernetes. It also includes continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines, monitoring and alerting in AWS environments, and security best practices for cloud workloads.

"DevOps is about more than just knowing the tools," Jubee explained. " We teach our students how to think about automation holistically, work collaboratively with developers, and improve software delivery pipelines."

A Clear Pathway for Career Growth

These advanced tracks were developed as natural next steps for graduates of Yellow Tail Tech's flagship Lnx for Jobs program , which provides foundational Linux system administration training.

Graduates who complete Ansible Automation and DevOps tracks will be prepared to transition into specialized job titles, command higher salaries, and demonstrate credentials that stand out to hiring managers.

Students who enroll receive not just technical training but the same career support that has helped thousands successfully pivot into IT. That includes one-on-one coaching, resume and LinkedIn guidance, mock interviews, and continued mentorship even after graduation.

Ready to Get Started?

To learn more about the Ansible Automation and DevOps on AWS tracks-or to explore how Yellow Tail Tech can help you break into tech-visit yellowtail .

Book a free 10-minute intro call today and discover how you can build the skills employers need in today's fast-changing technology landscape with no prior experience required.

