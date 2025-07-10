Osceola Capital Announces Formation Of Fortify Restoration, A Structural Restoration Services Platform Through Partnership With GC Restoration

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital is pleased to announce that it has recapitalized GC Restoration , in partnership with its founders, Albert, Jorge and Maria Cabada. Fortify Restoration represents the fifth platform investment in Osceola's current fund. For additional information about Fortify Restoration, visit .

Headquartered in Miami, GC Restoration provides exterior structural restoration services in South Florida. The company's services include concrete restoration, building recertification assistance, waterproofing, weatherproofing, painting, and window, railing, and roof replacements, predominantly in high-rise condominiums and other commercial properties. For additional information about GC Restoration, visit gc-restoration .

Jorge Cabada, Co-president, said, "Demand for concrete restoration and waterproofing is accelerating, not just in Florida but across the country. As infrastructure continues to age and building codes become more stringent, especially in the wake of the Champlain Towers collapse, the mission-critical, nondiscretionary nature of our services has become increasingly valued by our clients, and our partnership with Osceola will allow us to better serve them."

Albert Cabada, Co-president, said, "After building our business for nearly two decades, we wanted a partner to assist with providing capital, upgrading systems, incorporating structure and adding strategic leadership to work alongside us as we enter into a rapid phase of growth. We've built a strong foundation in a high-growth market, and with Osceola's track record of scaling businesses through both de novo expansion and strategic acquisitions, we see an incredible opportunity to grow our footprint and capabilities while continuing to deliver for our customers."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner, Osceola Capital, said, "We're thrilled to partner with the Cabadas and the rest of the GC Restoration team, who have built an excellent reputation as a go-to provider for structural restoration in one of the most dynamic markets in the country. Their deep industry knowledge, commitment to quality, and strong customer and engineering relationships have positioned the business for significant growth. We're excited to support them in expanding the platform and capitalizing on the tremendous opportunities we see across Florida and beyond."

The formation of Fortify Restoration builds on Osceola's investment experience in facility services. Other representative investments include Tendit Group (exterior commercial facility services), Flotilla Partners (home services) and Valor Exterior Partners (residential roofing services).

About Osceola Capital

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Osceola Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm that partners with high-quality businesses in fragmented services industries and supports their growth into scaled institutional-grade platforms. Osceola seeks to achieve value creation for management teams, business partners, and investors while adhering unswervingly to its values, philosophies, and process. Target investment criteria include majority equity positions in businesses with between $2 million and $10 million of EBITDA or revenue between $5 million and $75 million. More information is available at . Contact Kurt Schwab at [email protected] regarding new add-on opportunities.

Media Contact

Joseph Priest

Schifino Lee

[email protected]

914-261-9917

SOURCE Osceola Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED