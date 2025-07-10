Sunshine Canyon Landfill Deploys Windfall Bio's Biocover Technology In Field Trial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Natural microbes mitigate odor and methane emissions with the goal of improving local air quality

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio , a leader in methane-to-value solutions, announced its nature-based solution is being deployed in a field trial at Republic Services' Sunshine Canyon Landfill (SCL) in Sylmar, California. To study methane reductions at the landfill, Windfall applied natural soil microbes known as mems directly to the landfill cover. Mems consume methane-a powerful greenhouse gas (GHG)-while also removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hydrogen sulfide, and other odorants that occur in landfill gas. This approach is expected to improve local air quality and reduce the overall climate impact from landfill emissions.

Through a collaborative effort, SCL and the Sunshine Canyon Landfill Local Enforcement Agency (SCL LEA) identified Windfall's biocover technology as a potential innovative solution to mitigate environmental impacts from landfill operations. Windfall's biocover technology provides landfills with a simple solution to reduce surface emissions by capturing methane, VOCs, and other compounds directly in the landfill cover.

“We are excited to demonstrate how a mem-based biocover can meaningfully reduce landfill odor and methane emissions, improving local air quality for the community while also benefiting the global climate,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio.“Windfall is committed to uncovering new applications for mems, and we are thrilled to be working with the innovative team at Sunshine Canyon Landfill that's advancing industry standards. Windfall is eager to provide an effective, scalable, and economic solution.”

“Together with Sunshine Canyon Landfill, we identified Windfall for this field trial, being a promising solution to tackle both landfill odor and air quality concerns,” said Eugene Tseng, Technical Advisor to the SCL LEA.“We look forward to the benefits this will have for the local community.”

“By implementing innovative solutions like Windfall's mems, we can address air quality concerns utilizing approaches that are new to the municipal solid waste industry,” said Michael Stewart, General Manager of Sunshine Canyon Landfill.“We remain committed to embracing solutions for better environmental management of landfills for our local communities.”

SCL is committed to environmental stewardship and employs advanced technologies to manage waste and mitigate environmental impacts. The landfill features a highly engineered containment system and operates a landfill gas-to-energy project that generates renewable electricity. Republic Services , the operator, has also implemented numerous initiatives to restore and preserve the surrounding land, including planting thousands of oak trees and creating recreational areas.

The field trial, now underway, will be evaluated in the coming months. To meet customer demand, Windfall continues to expand deployments across the agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management sectors to further validate the robustness of its methane-to-value solution for other industrial use cases.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio captures and transforms waste methane into value. The company's nature-based solution harnesses natural microbes known as mems to convert methane from any source and of any concentration into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, and progress toward sustainability goals. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to operate more efficiently while improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall is transforming methane from a costly liability into a powerful tool for efficiency and profitability, visit .

