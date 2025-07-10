403
Meta Invests $3.5 Billion To Bring More A.I. To Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Meta, the company behind Facebook, has bought just under 3% of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest eyewear maker, for $3.5 billion. This deal gives Meta a bigger role in the future of smart glasses, which blend regular eyewear with advanced technology.
EssilorLuxottica owns major brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley. Since 2019, Meta and EssilorLuxottica have worked together to make smart glasses.
Their latest Ray-Ban Meta glasses, launched in late 2023, let users take photos, record videos, listen to music, and use an AI assistant-all hands-free. These glasses have sold over 2 million pairs in less than two years.
The company plans to make up to 10 million smart glasses a year by 2026. New models will add more features and expand to other brands, including Oakley and Prada.
The smart glasses market is growing fast, with sales up over 200% in 2024. Experts expect the market to keep growing by more than 60% each year until at least 2029.
Meta's investment is not just about selling more glasses. By working closely with EssilorLuxottica, Meta gets access to global factories and stores, helping it reach more customers.
For EssilorLuxottica , teaming up with Meta brings new technology and new products. Ray-Ban Meta glasses already offer real-time translations, recipe suggestions, and hands-free messaging.
As more people buy these glasses, they could become as common as smartphones. Meta's $3.5 billion move shows that smart glasses are set to play a big part in how people use technology every day.
Both companies are betting that, soon, wearing AI-powered glasses will be as normal as carrying a phone. Meta Platforms has acquired just under 3% of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest eyewear manufacturer, for $3.5 billion.
This move, reported by multiple official sources, signals Meta's intent to make AI-powered smart glasses a mainstream product. Meta may increase its stake to 5% in the future, but no decision has been finalized.
EssilorLuxottica controls major eyewear brands, including Ray-Ban and Oakley, and manages a vast global distribution network. Meta and EssilorLuxottica began their partnership in 2019.
They launched the first Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in 2021 and released a more advanced version in late 2023. The latest glasses include a built-in Meta AI assistant, hands-free cameras, open-ear speakers, and real-time translation features.
These glasses allow users to take photos, record videos, get directions, and send messages without reaching for a phone. Since October 2023, Meta and EssilorLuxottica have sold over 2 million pairs of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
EssilorLuxottica's CEO confirmed that the company will increase production capacity to 10 million units annually by the end of 2026.
The company also announced plans to expand smart glasses under other brands, such as Oakley and Prada, and to introduce new features and subscription services. Meta's investment comes as global demand for AI-powered wearable technology grows rapidly.
The smart glasses market expanded by over 200% in 2024, with Ray-Ban Meta glasses driving much of this growth. Analysts forecast the market will continue to grow at a rate above 60% per year through 2029.
Meta's move is not about fashion alone. By investing in EssilorLuxottica, Meta gains access to manufacturing expertise and global retail channels, which are essential for scaling up production.
Meta also secures a stronger position in the emerging market for AI wearables, competing with other tech giants that are developing similar products.
From a business perspective, this partnership helps both companies. EssilorLuxottica gains a powerful technology partner and new product lines, while Meta ensures it can bring its AI ecosystem directly to consumers' daily lives through devices they already wear.
The companies plan to use their combined strengths to make smart glasses as common as smartphones. Ray-Ban Meta glasses already offer practical features, such as recipe suggestions based on what users see, real-time translations, and hands-free messaging.
As production ramps up and new models launch, more people will likely use AI-powered glasses in their daily routines. Meta's $3.5 billion investment in EssilorLuxottica marks a significant step in the evolution of wearable technology.
The deal highlights how technology and manufacturing expertise can merge to create products that change how people access information and interact with the world.
The business implications are clear: smart glasses are moving from novelty to necessity, and both Meta and EssilorLuxottica stand to benefit as the market grows.
