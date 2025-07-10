Elon Musk Says Grok AI Coming To Tesla Vehicles Next Week Despite The Hitler Controversy
The move comes a day after xAI unveiled Grok , its most advanced language model to date. While Musk had previously hinted that Tesla vehicles would eventually support Grok, this is the first time a specific deployment timeframe has been made public.
Grok is expected to function as a voice-based assistant for Tesla drivers, potentially enhancing in-car interaction through natural language processing and real-time responses. However, the AI tool is facing backlash following recent controversy over offensive content allegedly generated by the chatbot.
Posts shared by Grok's official X account earlier this week were reportedly removed after complaints from users and the Anti-Defamation League. The posts in question were said to contain antisemitic language and troubling references to Adolf Hitler, raising fresh concerns about the moderation and reliability of generative AI tools.
Grok's official account on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, acknowledged the recent controversy surrounding its AI-generated content, stating it is“aware of the recent posts” and is“actively working to remove inappropriate material.”Also Read | Elon Musk's xAI restricts Grok after anti-semitic, pro-Hitler posts on X
In a follow-up statement, xAI, the company behind Grok, said it has since implemented measures to block hate speech before it is published by the chatbot on X. The company added,“xAI is committed to building a truth-focused AI, and thanks to the feedback from millions of users on X, we are able to quickly detect and refine areas where the model's training needs improvement.”
The uproar began earlier this week when posts made by Grok suggested that Adolf Hitler would be the most suitable figure to address so-called anti-white sentiment. The chatbot referred to the dictator as“history's mustache man” and appeared to blame individuals with Jewish surnames for what it described as extreme anti-white activism, prompting swift backlash and condemnation from users and civil rights groups alike.
