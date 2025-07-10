Thermal Energy Announces $1.4 Million Heat Recovery Project With Malted Barley Producer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy " or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, has received an order from a European malted barley producer for a $1.4 million turnkey heat recovery project. All figures are shown in CAD.

"After completing a successful project development agreement with this new customer, we're pleased to be moving forward with this turnkey heat recovery project to help the customer realize their energy savings and environmental goals," said William Crossland, CEO of Thermal Energy International. "This customer produces high quality malted barley, primarily for European breweries – a market vertical we have had much success with over the years, including delivering energy saving projects across multiple sites at four of the top five breweries in the world. Our proprietary energy efficiency solutions offer malt barley producers, breweries, and bottling operations a clear path to lower energy costs, reduced emissions, and more sustainable production."

In addition to saving energy costs and reducing carbon emissions, this turnkey heat recovery project is expected to deliver a one tonne reduction of annual NOx emissions (through reduced fuel consumption), as well as a 50% to 90% reduction in particulate matter (contributors to asthma and other respiratory diseases) and acid gases (SO2).

The project is expected to be completed and revenue earned within twelve months.

