The Alkaline Water Company Expands Globally With Strategic International Sales Agreement In Latin America And Caribbean

GLENDALE, Ariz., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in premium hydration solutions, today announced a major milestone in its global growth strategy by signing a comprehensive international sales and distribution agreement with Global Brand and Export Development, LLC. This strategic partnership is set to accelerate the international rollout of the Alkaline88® brand across key markets in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Panama, and the broader Caribbean region.

Under the terms of the agreement, Global Brand and Export Development, LLC-a seasoned export management firm based in Illinois-will spearhead international retail expansion, develop key promotional programs, and build retail distribution across the region. The agreement, effective July 1, 2025, reflects The Alkaline Water Company's commitment to disciplined growth, operational excellence, and international market penetration.

"This partnership marks a significant leap in our efforts to become a global premium water brand," said Ricky Wright, CEO and President of The Alkaline Water Company. "With Global Brand's deep expertise and strategic market access, we are poised to establish Alkaline88® as a trusted hydration solution in high-opportunity international territories. This is a continuation of our broader plan to expand sales and further build our distribution channels."

The partnership will leverage Global Brand's scalable infrastructure and regional expertise to ensure swift execution across food supermarkets, independent retail chains, and wholesale distributors. It includes a flexible framework for future expansion into additional global markets through trade shows and commercial lead generation.

About Global Brand and Export Development, LLC

Headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, Global Brand and Export Development is a leading export sales and marketing firm focused on international growth strategies for U.S.-based consumer brands. The company helps manufacturers navigate global retail markets through expert planning, in-market relationships, and execution of retail programs across Latin America, the Caribbean, and beyond.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Founded with a mission to deliver clean, balanced hydration, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC: WTER) is a trusted name in premium alkaline beverages. Its flagship brand, Alkaline88®, is crafted using a proprietary electrolysis process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt, electrolytes, and trace minerals-delivering a perfectly balanced 8.8 pH product with no added chemicals. Under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Ricky Wright, the company is focused on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and expanding its national and international footprint.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

