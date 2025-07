Namesilo Technologies Corp. Enters Letter Of Intent To Acquire 100% Of Sewervue Technology Corp.

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (OTCPINK: URLOF ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of SewerVUE Technology Corp. based in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada.

SewerVUE Technology Corp's team of expert engineers has helped pioneer large-diameter pipe inspection technology with innovations such as pipe-penetrating radar and multi-sensor inspections to ensure their partners and clients have reliable, comprehensive data to make proper and well-informed decisions when it comes to maintaining critical infrastructure.

With the data collected from SewerVUE's advanced robotic inspection vehicles, the company can detect voids, get accurate wall thickness measurements, measure sediment volume and reinforcement cover, and provide the data needed to inform the remaining useful life of linear assets. The company can help create digital doubles for pipeline assets, help plan slip-lining projects, and determine pitting and areas of stress.

With a project track record that spans the globe, SewerVUE services municipalities, mining corporations and engineering firms, inspecting even the most challenging linear assets. SewerVUE is a world leader in multi-sensor inspection technologies using LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and their pioneered technology pipe penetrating radar (PPR).

Under the terms of the LOI, NameSilo and SewerVUE have agreed to settle the terms of a definitive share purchase agreement whereby NameSilo will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of SewerVUE. In consideration thereof, NameSilo has agreed to pay C$2,450,000 to the SewerVUE Shareholders.

Closing of the acquisition of SewerVUE is subject to the parties entering into a definitive share purchase agreement, completion of due diligence of SewerVUE by NameSilo and satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the definitive share purchase agreement.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 5.8 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

