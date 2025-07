NANO Nuclear To Participate In Fireside Chat At H.C. Wainwright's Powering The Future: Advancing Innovation Through Nuclear Virtual Conference On July 15Th

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) -, a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer James Walker will participate in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright's Powering the Future: Advancing Innovation Through Nuclear Virtual Conference hosted by Sameer Joshi, Senior Cleantech Analyst at H.C. Wainwright, on July 15, 2025 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time.







Figure 1 - Rendering of NANO Nuclear Energy's High Technology Readiness Level and Patented KRONOS MMRTM Microreactor Energy System at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Mr. Walker is expected to discuss recent business developments, highlighting progress in advancing its lead microreactor project, the patented KRONOS MMRTM Energy System , toward construction, testing and licensing with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, as well as key upcoming regulatory milestones necessary for deployment of the KRONOS reactor prototype at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

NANO Nuclear is highly focused on expediting its advanced reactor technology to meet expected growth in energy demands across multiple sectors, including data centers powering artificial intelligence. The stationary KRONOS reactor is designed to be completely modular, mass manufactured with a production line, rapidly installed, safer than traditional reactors, co-located at customer sites, a provider of high-capacity factor baseload carbon free power, and a known technology offering the potential to reduce licensing timeframes. NANO Nuclear views KRONOS as a next generation source of reliable, safe, and clean nuclear energy ideal to meet expected future growth in domestic and international energy consumption.

Fireside Chat Details:

Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Speaker: James Walker, CEO

Moderator: Sameer Joshi, H.C. Wainwright Senior Cleantech Analyst

Webcast:

A replay of the fireside chat webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on NANO Nuclear's investor relations website at .

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR TM Energy System , a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), " ZEUS" , a solid core battery reactor, and " ODIN" , a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR TM , each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR TM system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: