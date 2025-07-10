Pubhive Wins Award For Innovative Literature Review Software

Most Innovative Scientific Literature Review Software

PubHive wins GHP's 2025 award for Most Innovative Literature Review Software, redefining life science workflows with AI-powered automation.

- Raj VaghelaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PubHive, the innovator behind the award-winning AI-powered PubHive Navigator platform, proudly announces its latest accolade:“Most Innovative Scientific Literature Review Software 2025 – UK”, awarded by Global Health & Pharma (GHP) as part of its Global Excellence Awards program.This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in PubHive's mission to simplify and transform scientific literature management for life sciences and pharmaceutical organisations worldwide.🧠 Redefining Scientific Literature Review Through AI InnovationThe PubHive Navigator platform is an AI-driven, cloud-native solution purpose-built for the evolving needs of life sciences teams.From Medical Affairs to Regulatory Affairs, Drug Safety, Pharmacovigilance , Clinical Evaluation Reporting (CER), and PMCF Workflows, PubHive delivers tailored modules and smart automation that streamline the entire literature lifecycle.Powered by its proprietary Omni‐Loop Artificial IntelligenceTM, the platform offers:➜ End-to-End Scientific Literature Review Automation➜ Real-time Summarisation, Insight and Triage➜ Intelligent PRISMA Diagram Generation➜ Centralized dashboards for Signal Management and Compliance TrackingWith seamless integrations and customizable workspaces, PubHive empowers global pharma, biotech, MedTech companies, and CROs to improve productivity while ensuring regulatory excellence.🚀 What Sets PubHive Navigator Apart:● Enterprise-Grade Efficiency:Organisations using PubHive report up to 60% time savings on manual tasks like literature screening, review, and data entry. Automated workflows reduce bottlenecks, eliminate tool-switching, and increase operational agility.● Regulatory-Ready Intelligence:The platform supports Real-Time Audit Readiness with traceable records, PRISMA documentation, ICSR handling, and end-to-end safety signal documentation.● Modular and Scalable:PubHive's flexible architecture makes it suitable for small teams or global enterprises, with plug-and-play modules for everything from Systematic Reviews to Regulatory Intelligence.● Global Reach & Impact:Deployed across North America, Europe, and APAC, PubHive serves life sciences organisations of all sizes, from emerging biotechs to top-20 pharma companies.🏆 A Testament to Innovation and Customer-Centric Design“This award is a testament to our relentless focus on user experience, AI innovation, and life science workflow simplification,” said Raj Vaghela, President & CEO of PubHive.“Being recognized as the Most Innovative Scientific Literature Review Software 2025 – UK validates our commitment to solving complex challenges with elegant, scalable solutions tailored to our clients' needs.”The Global Excellence Awards by GHP recognize trailblazing organizations that demonstrate true excellence in innovation, industry leadership, and customer impact. Selections are based on in-depth research, performance analysis, and verified client feedback.🔮 What's Next for PubHiveBuilding on this recognition, PubHive is accelerating innovation across its AI-powered ecosystem:✔ Launching Next-Gen Modules for Medical Affairs Automation and Regulatory Intelligence✔ Expanding capabilities for Global & Local Literature Automation, Collaborative Reviews, and Evidence Synthesis✔ Enhancing platform scalability to meet the demands of Enterprise-Level Pharmacovigilance and Real-Time Compliance Reporting🌍 About PubHiveFounded in 2020, PubHive Ltd. is a UK-based SaaS company dedicated to powering healthier workflows for life sciences. Its flagship platform, PubHive Navigator, automates scientific literature management, pharmacovigilance, regulatory processes, and medical affairs operations. Leveraging Omni‐Loop AITM, PubHive supports teams in achieving faster, more accurate, and more compliant outcomes across the drug lifecycle.Learn more and request a demo at , or please contact ...📰 About the Global Excellence Award by GHPHosted by Global Health & Pharma News, the Global Excellence Awards spotlight leaders and innovators across the global healthcare and pharmaceutical landscapes. Honorees are evaluated on innovation, industry contribution, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth.Read more about GHP at

